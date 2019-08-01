Buhai shoots a 65 to take early lead in Women’s British Open

South African Ashleigh Buhai took the first-round lead at the Women’s British Open on Thursday as South Korea’s Ko Jin-young started well in a quest to win back-to-back Majors.

Buhai notched eight birdies in a seven-under-par 65 at Woburn in Milton Keynes. She headed American Danielle Kang and Japan’s Shibuno Hinako by one stroke, while local favourite Charley Hull was among a group two behind.

Four days after winning the Evian Championship in France, Ko continued her sizzling form with an eventful 68.

The South Korean double-bogeyed the 14th hole, three-putting from three feet, but while that setback might have demoralised some players, Ko is made of sterner stuff.

She bounced back by hitting the cup with her approach shots at the par-five 15th and par-four 18th for what would have been a couple of most unlikely eagles. Though neither fell in, she converted the birdie putts.

World number one Ko is seeking her third Major title of the year after the Evian and ANA Inspiration in California in April.

England’s Hull made the most of her local knowledge as she finished the opening day just two shots behind leader Buhai.

Hull, playing at her home club, made a fine start in her bid for a first Major title as she recorded five birdies – including three in succession from the 10th – in a blemish-free 67.

That left the 23-year-old in a group of four players on five under, one shot behind Kang and Hinako Shibuno.

“It went really good, I really enjoyed it out there. Sometimes it’s harder when it’s your home golf course because you know places where not to hit it as well as where to hit it,” said Hull.

Home turf

Like today, for instance, the 13th hole, that’s the first time I’ve hit that fairway in probably about three years, so I was quite happy about that.”

Asked if she was feeling any extra pressure playing on home turf, Kettering-born Hull, who missed the cut at Royal Lytham last year, added: “I was a little but I’m not now. I’m just trying to think in my head ‘just go out there and have fun’. I’ve no expectations, just go out there, have fun, and that’s my main goal this week.”

Leader Buhai picked up eight birdies with her only dropped shop coming on the par-five 11th. The 30-year-old has yet to win a title on the LPGA tour since joining in 2008.

Hull’s compatriot Georgia Hall, the reigning champion here following her maiden Major triumph last year, enjoyed a steady start to her title defence with a three-under-par 69.

Two-time Major winner Park Sung-hyun is alongside Hull on five under.