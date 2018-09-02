Rory McIlroy fires himself into contention in Boston

Suddenly it all began to click. And still it ended in frustration.

Rory McIlroy spoke last week of how he is trying to get back to swinging like he did when he was 16 and, with a third round 66 at the Dell Technologies Championship to get within four of the early third round leader Abraham Ancer, his plan was certainly working.

And yet, and yet. At six under par for his round with three to play – one of which is a Par 5 – McIlroy had the early third round leader in his sights but then came a wayward tee shot at the Par 3 16th which found the water and resulted in a bogey. And his failure to capitalise on the Par 5 18th, coming out with just a par, saw the four-time Major winner finish his round with a toss of his putter and a grimace of frustration, despite his best score of the week to move to nine under par.

At the PGA Tour’s only scheduled Monday finish due to the fact that it is Labour Day, scoring was good at TPC Boston where Bryson DeChambeau fired a third round 63 to further his claims for a Ryder Cup wildcard and also book himself a place in the final group at 12 under, one behind Ancer.

Alongside last week’s Northern Trust winner was fellow wildcard hopeful Tiger Woods with the two players widely tipped to partner each other in Paris next month. DeChambeau certainly stood up to the spotlight of playing with Woods while the 14-time Major winner left the course, like McIlroy, a touch frustrated.

Woods plays his approach to the second. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A front nine of three under par had him moving in the right direction but then a bogey and just a single birdie on the way in saw him finish at seven under and six off the lead with a round of 68.

Woods has already spoken of how much he would like to partner DeChambeau in Paris and the pair certainly seemed to be getting on well on Sunday in Boston as they went head-to-head.

For McIlroy there has been a marked improvement this week in the poor wedge play which has dogged him all season and, coupled with some good putting, he has moved into contention in the second FedEx Cup playoff event.

The 29-year-old flew out of the blocks with birdies at the first and second before adding another at the fourth. His first bogey of the day came at the fifth after he failed to get up and down from short of the green but four more birdies would follow at the seventh, the ninth, the 10th and 13th.

McIlroy was on a roll and when he gets on a roll he’s a hard man to stop. In the end it was the water at the 16th which put a halt to that run but he still did enough to move himself into a position from which he could well claim a third title at this course on Monday.

McIlroy’s form will certainly please European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, as will that of Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose who go into the final round one and two shots off the lead respectively.

But the Dane might not be getting much sleep between now and Wednesday as he weighs up who to select as his captain’s picks. After Matt Wallace’s win in Denmark on Sunday – his third victory of the season – the Englishman catapulted himself into the reckoning for next month’s showdown with the US while Thomas Pieters will also hope he has done enough in Denmark to add a second appearance to his CV after his debut – in 2016 – was highlighted by the three points he won alongside McIlroy.

Ian Poulter is widely considered to be a certainty for a pick despite missing the cut in Boston this week while Paul Casey (five under), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (eight under) and Henrik Stenson (two under) have one more round on Monday to force the Dane’s hand.

After failing to qualify for Boston and opting against playing in Denmark, Sergio Garcia will have to hope his reputation and stellar Ryder Cup record is enough to earn him a pick.

Full third round scores to follow...