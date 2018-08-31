Rory McIlroy limits the damage to stay in the game in Boston

Rory McIlroy finished with a flourish to stay four shots behind the early leaders at the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston with a birdie at the 18th – thanks to an excellent bunker shot – completing a level par round of 71 on a difficult scoring day.

For Tiger Woods it was more of a grind on the opening Friday (the tournament finishes on Monday as it is Labour Day in the US) but he limited the damage to keep himself well in the tournament at one over par, five behind early leaders Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler and Keegan Bradley.

McIlroy – playing in his first FedEx Cup playoff event of the season after he skipped last week’s Northern Trust – was coasting along nicely on the tough layout with a birdie at the fourth moving him to one under.

However, a bad patch on the back nine saw him drop shots at the 13th and 15th to slip to one over par.

But McIlroy, who said on Thursday that he has been working on a new swing change after a week of intense work with his coach Michael Bannon, flipped a lovely sand shot out from a greenside bunker at the last before rolling in a putt for the birdie four to sign for a 71.

McIlroy came into this week at 28th in the FedEx Cup rankings but still well in contention to claim the title for the second time with two more playoff events to go after this weekend.

For Woods the round threatened to derail early after he was forced to convert a 10-foot putt just to save bogey at the 10th, his opening hole.

Further bogeys followed at the 13th and 16th before a first birdie of the day came along at the 17th.

From there Woods kicked on with another birdie at the fourth but dropped back again thanks to a five at the sixth. However, two huge hits at the 600-yard Par 5 seventh, his 16th, left him two putts for his birdie four before a par at the last completed a 73.

Four birdies on the back nine helped world number one Dustin Johnson to a round of 68 to sit one off the lead while FedEx Cup leader – and last week’s winner – Bryson DeChambeau signed for a round of 70 and one under.

Full scores to follow at end of play...