Rory McIlroy endures another frustrating day at Irish Open

A curious old day on the northern tip of the island, where sunshine mixed with squally showers - yes, actual real rain - on moving day in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the Glashedy Links saw a springbok bound through the sand hills to take control.

As Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry again endured miserable times with the putter in hand, failing to make any upwards movement on the leaderboard, 28-year-old South African Erik Van Rooyen - seeking a breakthrough win on the European Tour - shot a third round 66 for 14-under-par 202 to take a four stroke lead.

McIlroy holed a putt for birdie from off the green on the first. But if that perhaps raised hopes of an improved performance with the putter, it was to be a false dawn: having taken 32 putts on Thursday and 34 on Friday, McIlroy needed 30 for the remaining 17 holes. That’s a total of 96 putts through three rounds: to put that in contrast, he needed just 100 in total over four rounds when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in April.

Erik van Rooyen celebrates a birdie on the 7th hole during the third round of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Of his travails with the putter, McIlroy - who shot a 72 for 215, one-under, and a distant tied-33rd in the field - acknowledged: “I think it’s almost to the point where you need to start caring less about whether the putt goes in or not and just make a good stroke. If it goes in, great, and if it doesn’t, it’s not really a different result than you’ve had the last few holes. It’s almost just a little more freedom in it.”

With any hope of making a weekend charge gone, and the Open at Carnoustie now just a fortnight away, McIlroy said: “I just need to work a little bit. I worked the last couple days. I’ve sort of just got a little bit of a left in my stroke at the minute and it’s quite similar to what my golf swing is doing at the minute. I’m dragging the club left at impact and same with the putting. I need to try to release it straight down the line a little bit more and if I do that and I start to hit putts on line, hopefully they will start going in.”

Lowry’s bid to ignite his tournament also fell flat, as he signed for a 74 for 216 to share 41st place with Simon Thornton. In talking of taking a number of “sloppy” bogeys in his round to fall well off the pace, the Offalyman - dark clouds forming - said: “I’m just disappointed and annoyed and I just want to get out of here to be honest.”

Symptomatic of the disappointing Irish challenge on home terrain as that Paul Dunne - 72 for 217, one-over - and Graeme McDowell, 74 for 217, failed in their efforts to move up the leaderboard.

But there were some who sought to trend upwards on the leaderboard. Jon Rahm, the defending champion, shot a 67 for 210 to manoeuvre his way into the top-10 while former Masters champion Danny Willett - seeming rejuvenated and with some of his old vigour - had four birdies in a row on the back nine to get moving in the right direction in signing for a 69 for 207.

Rahm has an eight shot deficit to make up if he is to retain his title. Unlikely as that would seem, the Spaniard provided some food for thought for the leader: “It’s a course where you can shoot low but you have to play really good and it’s not easy to defend a lead, especially if somebody is coming from behind making some birdies.”

Danny Willett could be the redemption story on the final day at Ballyliffin. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

But it was Van Rooyen - like an express train - who sped clear of everyone. With a win on the Challenge Tour (from which he graduated last year) and on his home Sunshine Tour, this is new territory for the South African who shot a 66 for a 14-under-par 54-hole total of 202, four shots clear of his chief pursuers Joakim Lagergren and Ryan Fox.

Van Rooyen did all of the damage on the front nine, as he covered the stretch in just 29 strokes: his bogey-free effort included six birdies and, although he cooled down on the homeward run, reeling off nine successive pars his 66 moved him into a commanding four stroke lead.

