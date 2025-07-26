Pádraig Harrington two shots clear of field after 65 at Senior Open

England's Lottie Woad plays her third shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course in Troon, Scotland. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Sunningdale as he looks to make it back-to-back senior Majors following his win at the US Open at the end of June.

The 53-year-old Dubliner carded six birdies and a bogey in a five-under 65 to move to 13 under, two shots clear of American Justin Leonard, like Harrington a former winner of the Open Championship.

Leonard matched Harrington’s 65 to make the final pairing on Sunday, with Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn dropping back to third after he carded a three-under 67.

Meanwhile, Lottie Woad will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as she seeks to clinch her maiden professional win on debut.

The 21-year-old from Surrey, the recent winner of the Irish Open at Carton House, maintained her cushion at the top of the leaderboard after a third-round five-under 67.

A fourth birdie in her first 10 holes briefly extended the advantage to three, and despite picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th, a bogey at the short 15th – only her second in 54 holes – left her 17 under.

That was two better than Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and South Korean Sei Young Kim.

World number one Nelly Korda is five shots adrift on 12 under after a bogey-free 70, her highest round of the week.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire fell back into a share of 18th position after carding a one-over 73 that leaves her on five under.

Maguire was three over for her round on the 17th tee but made birdies on the last two holes.

“There was a lot of attention kind of leading up so this feels a bit more free now that I’ve got my [LPGA] card,” said Woad, who turned professional last week having finished just a shot outside the playoff won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the women’s fourth Major of the year.

“I don’t think you can ever expect to be leading but I knew my game was good and I was playing well the last month or so. I definitely hoped to be contending. I’m where I wanted to be.

“There’s always nerves but, overall, I’m feeling good. I am excited for the opportunity and I’ve got the experience from leading in Ireland and other events that I’ve been in. I’m just going to try and use that.”