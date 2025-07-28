Crime & Law

Fermanagh shooting suspect dies in hospital

PSNI confirms deceased is Ian Rutledge (43)

Forensic officers at the scene on the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two children and a woman died in a shooting incident last Wednesday. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
Forensic officers at the scene on the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two children and a woman died in a shooting incident last Wednesday. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
Seanín Graham
Mon Jul 28 2025 - 20:18

A fourth person has died following the shooting of a mother and her two children in Co Fermanagh last week, police in Northern Ireland have said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Monday that the deceased is Ian Rutledge (43). He was the only suspect in the triple murder investigation.

The victims of the shooting are Vanessa Whyte (45), originally from Co Clare, and her son and daughter, James and Sara Rutledge. Sara was aged 13 and James was 14.

Mr Rutledge was taken to hospital last Wednesday, where he remained in a serious condition. He died on Monday evening, police said.

READ MORE

Ex-Christian Brother and headmaster at Dublin school jailed over indecent assault

Rosie O’Donnell’s Dublin world premiere review: Despite considerable comic timing, her vision of Ireland is ridiculous

Hotelier Noel O’Callaghan takes legal action against two sons

Halt in decline of Garda resignations sparks concern

All four were members of the same household.

A murder investigation has been launched, and the PSNI said one line of inquiry was a triple murder and attempted suicide.

Detectives on Monday reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times