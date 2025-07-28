Fermanagh shooting suspect dies in hospital

Forensic officers at the scene on the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, after two children and a woman died in a shooting incident last Wednesday. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

A fourth person has died following the shooting of a mother and her two children in Co Fermanagh last week, police in Northern Ireland have said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Monday that the deceased is Ian Rutledge (43). He was the only suspect in the triple murder investigation.

The victims of the shooting are Vanessa Whyte (45), originally from Co Clare, and her son and daughter, James and Sara Rutledge. Sara was aged 13 and James was 14.

Mr Rutledge was taken to hospital last Wednesday, where he remained in a serious condition. He died on Monday evening, police said.

All four were members of the same household.

A murder investigation has been launched, and the PSNI said one line of inquiry was a triple murder and attempted suicide.

Detectives on Monday reiterated their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.