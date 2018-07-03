McDowell pulls out of British Open qualifier after clubs lost in transit

Former US Open champion turns his attention to Irish Open at Ballyliffin
Graeme McDowell in action during the French Open in Paris last weekend. McDowell has pulled out of final qualifying for the British Open after his clubs were mislaid on a flight to Manchester. Photograph: Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images

Graeme McDowell in action during the French Open in Paris last weekend. McDowell has pulled out of final qualifying for the British Open after his clubs were mislaid on a flight to Manchester. Photograph: Lucas Barioulet/AFP/Getty Images

 

Graeme McDowell has pulled out of Tuesday’s British Open Championship qualifier after his clubs were lost following a flight from France.

McDowell had been scheduled to compete for a place at Carnoustie in qualifying at St Anne’s Old Links in Blackpool, with 72 players set to contest the three available spots.

But the 2010 US Open champion’s clubs went missing after he flew in to Manchester following his tied 37th-placed finish at the French Open on Sunday.

And, having had no luck in his attempts to locate them, the 38-year-old has opted to turn his attention to this week’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin, which begins on Thursday and also offers a chance to qualify for the British Open.

He said on Twitter: “I have officially withdrawn from TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by airfrance and must turn my attention to DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support.

“Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at DDFIrishOpen and ScottishOpen.”

McDowell had earlier tweeted he had established his clubs were “in the black hole known as CDG (Charles de Gaulle airport).”

The Northern Irishman was ranked fourth in the world at the start of 2011, six months after his stunning US Open triumph at Pebble Beach.

But McDowell has dropped to 175th in the world rankings after several lean seasons and is danger of missing the this year’s British Open be held on the Angus course from July 19th-22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.