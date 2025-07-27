Jonathan Keane becomes first Lahinch local to win South of Ireland in 57 years

Jonathan Keane became the first Lahinch local to win the Pierse Motors South of Ireland Amateur Open Championship since 1968 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old claimed a 1 up victory over Dundalk’s Caolan Rafferty, the 2018 champion before emotional scenes in front of hundreds of spectators surrounding the 18th green in Lahinch.

Keane was embraced by family and friends as well as JD Smyth, who won this tournament 57 years ago.

Jonathan Keane celebrates after winning the South of Ireland with the last local winner JD Smyth. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“Absolutely delighted, this has been my dream since I joined this golf club and for it to come true it’s absolutely unbelievable. Just thrilled,” said Keane.

“I felt good over it [the putt on 18] because I have had that putt loads of times before, that back left pin. Just knew what to do. I wasn’t feeling any nerves or anything, just feeling 100 per cent confident.

“It was just shock for about five seconds.”

Rafferty had all of the experience coming into the final but it was Keane who took the early advantage winning the third and fourth holes. They traded holes before the end of the front nine and Keane took a 2up lead into the turn.

The crowd continued to swell as the afternoon wore on and the tension grew in an enthralling contest.

Rafferty got one back on 11 but the Kilfenora man bounced right back on 12. When Rafferty won 15 and 16 it looked as though he would push on but Keane held his nerve on 17 to sink an eight-foot putt.

His brilliance on 18 left him with six feet for the win and he duly obliged before massive celebrations.

Keane spoke about spending almost three years out of the game with herniated discs, from too much gym work and trying to drive the ball an absolute mile, the “Bryson DeChambeau effect”, he said.

“Some nights you’d be waking up with pain, couldn’t fall asleep. So it’s just unbelievable now that I’ve come back from that and managed to win the competition I’ve always dreamt of.”