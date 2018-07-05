Jon Rahm eyes second Irish Open win as he returns to defend title

When Jon Rahm sits down for dinner, the first item perused is usually the steaks – type, size, etc – on offer. He is a man who likes his meat; and if another man on tour, Andrew Johnston (who unfortunately had to withdraw this week), has successfully managed to nab the moniker “Beef” on the golfing circuit, the Spaniard’s own nickname of “Rahm-bo” tells you all you need to know about his physical strength.

Rahm made a promise a year ago at Portstewart that he would be back to defend his title. And here he is, not too far as the crow flies from that win when he was akin to a runaway train flattening the field and leaving all in his wake.

As the world number five, Rahm is the best ranked player in the field at this DDF Irish Open. He also comes in with form – a tied-fifth at last week’s French Open, which could have been better but for a photographer’s itchy finger on the player’s downswing that led to a triple bogey seven on the home stretch – and has targeted the achievements of his idol Seve Ballesteros as a spur to becoming a multiple champion in this tournament.

Of that heavy-fingered snapper, Rahm remarked: “I was upset. I had every right to be upset. I think we all know not to take pictures 10 feet away right on my backswing and it wasn’t one, it was a sequence.”

Temperament

But there won’t be any taming of his temperament. As he put it, “I’m not going to change who I am. It’s not like I have anger problems. It’s just, I mean, who doesn’t get frustrated playing this game, right? It’s just how it is. I think everybody would have been upset in that situation. I do get mad, but move on. That’s how it is. It’s golf. There will be a next shot and try to hit the next shot you can afterwards. That’s all we can do.” And that’s what he’ll look to do in taking another step towards emulating Ballesteros’ feat in this tournament.

Ballesteros won the Irish Open three times in his career, and Rahm’s victory made him the fourth Spaniard to lift the famous crystal trophy to join a club that also includes Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. But it is Ballesteros who set the benchmark that Rahm would one day like to emulate and maybe surpass, which is good news for Irish Opens going forward.

Special win

“To win last year, it was a very special win; the most important one is because it was my first European Tour win. To be in the history of Spanish players related to that win, it’s a rich history of Spanish players winning. It’s a great honour to join that list and hopefully keep coming back and become a multiple champion like Seve was.”

He added: “It’s a very prestigious event, not just because it’s a longstanding event, but what the game of golf represents to this country and as defending champion I know how much it means and I know how well it feels to be a champion here. It’s definitely a goal of mine that hopefully at some point I can win it again.”

Rahm has two wins already on his ever-expanding CV of wins so far this season – the CareerBuilders championship on the PGA Tour, his own Spanish Open on the European Tour – and, with a game that combines power and imagination, he has his sights set on more.

