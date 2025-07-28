Halt in decline of Garda resignations sparks concern

A decline in the number of resignations from An Garda Síochána recorded last year has halted, dashing hopes that the high level of early departures from the force was part of a short-term trend during the Covid pandemic years.

For decades, the number of gardaí leaving the force before being eligible to retire on full pensions was low. However, it jumped from 69 in 2020 to 171 in 2023, a near-250 per cent increase.

Last year, resignations declined by about 20 per cent, to 138, though that decline has not continued in the first six months of this year, when there were 68 resignations. If that pace continued for the remainder of the year, the total would be the same as last year’s.

Shortages of personnel continue to hamper police work across the State, from responding to emergencies to investigating crimes.

However, the Garda has insisted the level of resignations is much lower than in other sectors and far below that in other police forces.

“Despite the extensive commentary and public narrative on a crisis on resignations in An Garda Síochána, the resignation rate remains at approximately 1 per cent,” Garda Headquarters said in reply to queries.

It said this is far below the rate in other police services, citing a figure of up to 10 per cent in the UK, and the private sector, where it said the rate was 10 to 20 per cent.

The force said some of those who had left were subject to internal discipline and opted to resign from the organisation rather than be dismissed.

Twelve gardaí who had previously resigned were reattested in recent months and applications from others seeking to rejoin are under consideration.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) said the Government is already set to miss its recruitment targets less than a year into office.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said the next Garda commissioner, due to be appointed on Tuesday, must address “high levels” of resignations.

Recruitment has begun to increase the strength of the Garda over the past 12 months, to 14,300 at present. However, that remains below the target of 15,000 minimum, with the long-term aim of growing to 18,000.

The number of resignations is a concern because recruitment to the force has been sluggish since the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, reopened after being forced to close during the pandemic.

Though there is capacity at the college to take in four 200-strong classes of recruits per year, classes have been smaller, with 630 recruits starting training last year.

Some of those offered places have moved on to take other jobs, or have emigrated, by the time their applications to join the Garda have been approved and their start date for Templemore is set.

Garda Headquarters has vowed to streamline that process; other ideas to bolster recruitment include satellite garda training centres, home study, and directly hiring specialists with the required skills.

The trainee allowance is now €354 per week, almost double the rate in 2023. The maximum age for new recruits has increased from 35 to 50.