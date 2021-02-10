R&A continuing to plan for ‘full-scale’ British Open

In an update to fans organisers explain they also have plans in place for reduced capacity

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the organisation was proceeding with “cautious optimism” but also had plans in place for limiting spectators or staging the event behind closed doors. Photograph: PA

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the organisation was proceeding with “cautious optimism” but also had plans in place for limiting spectators or staging the event behind closed doors. Photograph: PA

 

The R&A is continuing to plan for a “full-scale” British Open Championship in July following last year’s postponement due to coronavirus.

In an update to fans, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the organisation was proceeding with “cautious optimism” but also had plans in place for limiting spectators or staging the event behind closed doors.

“We are focused on staging The 149th Open at St George’s from 11-18th July 2021 and on delivering a fantastic Championship for the country and the world of golf,” Slumbers wrote.

“I would like to assure you, our fans as well as our players, officials, patrons, partners, contractors and suppliers that we will do all we can to make this summer’s Championship a huge success.

“We are acutely aware that this remains a difficult time for so many people and the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is causing substantial disruption to all our lives but there is growing cause for optimism with the rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme.

“There are undoubtedly many more pressing concerns facing people at the moment but we are trying to look forward with cautious optimism.

“We believe that seeing the world’s best men’s golfers in action at golf’s original championship will bring some much needed joy and excitement back into our lives this summer.

“With that in mind, we have been working closely with the (UK) government, our medical advisers and partner agencies as part of a rigorous scenario-planning exercise for staging The Open this year.

“We continue to plan for a full-scale Championship but also have robust plans in place for a reduced capacity or behind-closed-doors model.

“I can also assure you that we would like nothing more than to welcome you, our amazing fans, to The Open once again this July.

“We will be doing all we can to make that happen while ensuring the safety of all involved and following all necessary government guidance. Thank you and stay safe.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.