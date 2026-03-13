Work

Have your say: Are you experiencing bullying in the workplace?

A fear-based culture is not just a people issue, it can trigger legal problems

Have your say on bullying in the workplace. Illustration: Paul Scott
Fri Mar 13 2026 - 08:001 MIN READ

A study of more than 1,000 workers across 27 industries in 2025 by PwC Ireland, the Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey, found that almost one in two Irish workers say their team treats failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. For the other half though, speaking up carries a penalty they would rather not pay.

Microsoft’s Ireland Work Trend Index 2025 found that between 38 per cent and 40 per cent of Irish workers reported moving roles, marking a record for the survey. The main reasons people changed employer were work-life balance, wellbeing, issues with a direct manager, and company culture.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers who may have or are currently experiencing bullying in the workplace. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

When you have a concern at work do you raise it immediately, think it through carefully before mentioning it or just stay quiet? Is it safer to turn a blind eye to colleagues’ problematic behaviours and poor decision-making? Have you concealed your own mistakes instead of speaking up?

You can let us know of any instances of working in a fear-based environment using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

