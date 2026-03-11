Rory McIlroy says ‘indications in right direction’ to defend Players Championship despite injury

Rory McIlroy’s own version of a late, late arrival to TPC Sawgrass at least brought positive vibes that the world number two would be able to play in defence of The Players championship title.

“It’s probably a game-time decision, but all indications are pointing in the right direction, so hopefully good night tonight. The drugs are working wonders, and then just keep it going from there,” said McIlroy of his intention to play, adding:

“I’m taking it sort of hour by hour. But it feels better. That’s all I can say. Like I couldn’t stand to address the ball on Saturday morning on the range at Bay Hill [before withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational], and it’s obviously better than that.”

McIlroy’s delayed arrival to Ponte Vedre Beach came after spending the past number of days at home receiving intensive treatment on a lower back injury sustained in a gym session ahead of his third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational which forced his withdrawal on Saturday from that PGA Tour signature event.

“I would like to think the sensitivity will go do as time goes on. I had this at the Tour Championship in ’23 and I remember like Thursday I was in so much discomfort and chipping it around and got through the round and I remember on Sunday I felt like a whole new person and I’m hoping that it’s going to progress like that.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts with his caddie, Harry Diamond, and Viktor Hovland. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

The Northern Irishman finally arrived at TPC Sawgrass at 2.19pm local time, carrying a plastic Augusta National merchandise bag and carrying some golf clubs before later undergoing a light session on the practice range.

With caddie Harry Diamond and fitness trainer Ro Sharma in close attendance, McIlroy looked relaxed as he underwent some gentle stretching exercises but limited his initial time on the range to hitting wedges and mid-irons before taking a break. The first session lasted less than half-an-hour, and on his return there would be a continuance of only hitting wedges and, shortly after, leaving that work behind to sign some flags for fans.

“I hit up to a 6-iron there and it felt okay,” observed McIlroy, who – along with Diamond – opted not to play any practice holes but did later walk nine holes with just a wedge and putter to get familiar with the speed of the greens and also with the rough around the greens.

“I’ve been playing here since 2009 so it is not like I don’t know the place ... it seems like a pretty different set-up this year than what it has been in previous years in March. I much rather do putting on the course than on the practice and get a feel for the shots that you need. Lines off tees and clubs off tees, I know that stuff, it is just getting a feel for how the balls are reacting on the greens.

McIlroy didn’t hit any balls during his time at home in Jupiter, Florida, and his light session demonstrated a desire to proceed with caution ahead of the defence of his Players title and just four weeks before he returns to Augusta National for the Masters.

But there is little or no fear of long-term damage, according to the medics. As McIlroy explained, “It’s not structural, it’s not joint, it’s fine. It’s purely muscular sort of discomfort and fatigue. And what I’ve been told, obviously I’ll listen to the professionals, but there’s nothing that I can do that’s going to harm that.

“Like what triggered this, it was a hinge pattern in the gym, and I just overextended a little bit ... things are getting better, but yeah, I don’t think it’s something where if I play I’m at risk of doing any damage.”

McIlroy won his second Players title last year, defeating JJ Spaun in a playoff, and – ironically – has played a lighter schedule this season. He started the year with back to back weeks in Dubai before playing two signature events on the west coast. The Arnold Palmer, where he picked up the gym injury, was only just fifth tournament.

After withdrawing from Bay Hill, he travelled directly to his physio and has received daily treatment since.

The improvement has enabled him to make the trip to Ponte Vedre Beach. “I wouldn’t even call it pain; I would say just more like sensitivity. It’s not really on the site ... the nice thing is you don’t really need driver around here that much, especially with how firm it is. But, yeah, obviously getting into the longer clubs is something that I’m going to have to try to do tomorrow. But as I said, I hit up until 6-iron there and it felt okay.”

The Lowdown

Purse: €21.5 million/$25m (€3.88m/$4.5m to the winner)

Where: Ponte Vedra, Florida, USA

The course: TPC Sawgrass’s Stadium Course – 7,352 yards Par 72 – features a large amount of purpose built mounding around the layout to facilitate spectator viewing. It has been beefed up in recent years with just over 70 yards added (23 yards to the Par 5 second hole and also added length to sixth, 11th, and 16th). New trees, palms and oaks, have also been planted down the right of the 14th. Designed by Pete Dye (with input from his wife Alice in the creation of the famed 17th hole island green), the design philosophy includes deep bunkering and small, traditionally firm greens while Dye’s clever tracking around the former swamp encourages players to work the ball both ways off the tee.

It has traditionally made for a stern examination and past winners include both long-hitters and also those more inclined to strategically navigate a way around the course. The past six winners have all come from the world’s top-10 at the time. The signature hole is the Par 3 17th but it is part of a very strong closing stretch that also includes the risk-reward Par 5 16th which has water down the right and a hazard in play around the green, while the Par 4 18th has a crescent fairway with water a factor off the tee and on approach to the green.

A general view of the 17th green is seen as a gallery of fans. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty

The field: Unsurprisingly, given its flagship status, The Players has a stellar line-up featuring all of the world’s top-10 and also the leading 10 players off this season’s FedEx Cup, headed by in-form Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and will look for a third win at TPC Sawgrass (winner in 2019 and 2025). There are 14 first-timers in the 123 player field (reduced from 144 a year ago as part of the competitive reframing of the PGA Tour).

Quote-Unquote: “I think maybe one of my survival instincts and the reason I’ve been on tour so long is I don’t have a great memory. I think probably that was starting my career with 21 missed cuts. I learned to not dwell too much on past mistakes. I don’t really remember” – Justin Rose responding to a question wondering about his highest score on the 17th hole at Sawgrass.

Irish in the field: Séamus Power is in a group with Patton Kizzire and Johnny Keefer (off the 10th at 1.28pm Irish time); Shane Lowry is in a group alongside US Open champion JJ Spaun and Sepp Straka (off the 1st at 5.18pm Irish time); Rory McIlroy is in a three-ball with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama (off the 1st at 5.42pm Irish time).

Irish formline at Sawgrass (last five years): Rory McIlroy MC-T33-MC-T19-1; Shane Lowry 8-T13-T35-T19-T20; Séamus Power DNP-T33-MC-T64-MC

Betting: Scottie Scheffler’s form, by his standards, has dipped of late with a tied-12th finish at The Genesis (which ended his record streak of 18 straight top-10 finishes) followed by a tied-24th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The world number one’s form at Sawgrass – wins in 2023 and 2024 – still merits favouritism with Scheffler installed as the market leader at 5-1, while Rory McIlroy has drifted to 18-1 on the back of his, ahem, back muscle injury. Collin Morikawa is a 16/1 shot ... Ludvig Aberg has improved in recent weeks and is worth an eachway look at 20s while Ricky Castillo’s win in Puerto Rico should bring added confidence and he is also an e-w look at 100/1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am.