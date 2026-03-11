Cheltenham Day Two live - race results and updates on Champion Chase day

Wednesday’s race schedule

1.20pm – Turners Novices’ Hurdle

2pm – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

2.40pm – MGM Cup Handicap Hurdle

3.20pm – Cross Country Chase

4pm – Champion Chase

4.40pm – Grand Annual Handicap Chase

5.20pm – Champion Bumper

Our racing expert, Brian O’Connor, is in Cheltenham for this week’s festival and has made his picks for the races on day two.

1.20 - King Rasko Grey

2.00 - Predators Gold

2.40 - Puturhandstogether (Nap)

3.20 - Desertmore House

4.00 - Il Etait Temps

4.40 - Release The Beast

5.20 - Our Trigger

And if you won’t take it on faith, you can read up on why he’s made his selections below.

With Cheltenham’s capacity expanded to 66,000 last year, attendance on day one was around 9,000 short of that figure. However, it was up on last year’s attendance on the opening day, writes Brian O’Connor.

Majborough may be the favourite for the Champion Chase at 4pm, but, as Brian O’Connor writes, JP McManus has had bigger favourites slump to defeats in this race. McManus will be hoping that Majborough can overcome stablemate companion Il Etait Temps and the rest of the field for his first Champion Chase victory.

Hello all and welcome to The Irish Times live blog for the second day of Cheltenham!

The feature for the day is the Champion Chase at 4pm, where JP McManus and Willie Mullins’ Majborough is favourite to win.

There’s six other races throughout the day, starting with the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at 1.20pm.

Join us as we build up to today’s races and for updates on all the action across day two of Cheltenham.