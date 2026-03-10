Akshay Bhatia dedicates Bay Hill win to late niece who died from rare disease

Akshay Bhatia didn’t need to think twice about dedicating his win in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in memory of his five-year-old niece Mia, who suffered from “a rare disease” and passed away on the day of the golfer’s wedding last year.

“She was a fighter for a long time. She wasn’t supposed to make it past a year old. You know, the coolest thing about it was she was there at our wedding, which was really hard for her to travel. And it was the day of our wedding she passed away, she didn’t make it.

“We obviously tried everything, and had a great support system ... she stayed in a house where we got married, it was called Heaven on Earth. She loved the sand. She got to see everyone. So I told my sister, you know, I’ve been thinking about her for a long time after she passed, and dedicated this win for her.”

Bhatia’s win moved the Californian up to a career best 19th in the official world rankings. Having turned professional as a 17-year-old following the Walker Cup at Hoylake in 2019, Bhatia’s career path has taken him through the mini-tours, the Korn Ferry Tour and on to the PGA Tour with the API his third and biggest win, overcoming a five stroke final round deficit to beat Daniel Berger in a playoff at Bay Hill.

“Arnie’s Army was out there for me and it was really, really cool,” claimed Bhatia of the fan support he got down the stretch.

Graeme McDowell shows improved form on LIV

It’s a far cry from his peak when he reached number four in the world rankings, but Graeme McDowell could take some comfort from an upward move in those standings following his top-10 finish in LIV Hong Kong.

G-Mac jumped over 600 places in the official world golf rankings from 1,508th to 900th in benefiting from the recent move to give LIV world ranking points.

Indeed, since that rankings change, McDowell has moved from 1,538th before LIV Riyadh and will aim to continue to make strides at this week’s LIV Singapore event.

Word of Mouth

“My journey’s about people. I mean, I don’t mind the work, I don’t mind putting time in, I don’t mind the energy, I don’t mind the sweat, the cuts, whatever you want to call it, the knicks and knacks of what this game can do. But I’m a product of phenomenal people that want the best for me and in turn I want to give them everything because they’re amazing individuals” – Zach Johnson tipping the cap to his team and family after winning the James Hardie Invitational on his Champions Tour debut, two weeks after his 50th birthday. Pádraig Harrington recovered from an opening 79 to go 66-65 over the weekend for 210 to finish tied-fourth, five shots behind Johnson.

By the Numbers: $25,000,000

The purse for The Players championship at TPC Sawgrass, the flagship event on the PGA Tour.

On this day: March 10th, 1991

Steve Pate needed a helping hand to get across the line to win the Honda Classic in Coral Springs, Florida ... his approach shot to the 18th green finished in heavy rough and, with just 15 seconds to spare, a search party of more than a dozen volunteers found his ball in the nick of time.

The American was readying to make the walk back down the fairway to take a penalty drop when the ball was located just before the then five-minute allowed search time was up, with Pate signing for a final round 75 for a total of nine-under-par 279, three shots clear of Paul Azinger and Dan Halldorson.

With the wind impacting play in the final round, Curtis Strange’s finishing round 86 emphasising the difficulty faced by players, Pate managed to secure the fourth of six career wins on the PGA Tour.

“Every weird thought in the world went through my mind,” said Pate of that desperate search for the ball in the rough.

Social Swing

Not a win but a week that probably meant more than any of them have. I’ve had to give so much the last few years, to the point I haven’t always felt like I’ve given enough to the world around me. But getting back to what I know I’m capable of means the world to me, because I know it’s who I am. And the support means just as much @LETgolf – Meghan MacLaren on her runners-up finish in the Australian Classic on the Ladies European Tour. A winner of the tournament in 2022, MacLaren lost her card last season but managed to win it back at Q-School and continued her comeback with a strong showing Down Under with Australian Kelsey Bennett claiming a maiden LET title.

Always a pleasure to be back in Hong Kong! Wasn’t able to defend my title but nice to see my buddy @JonRahmOfficial win it. Great momentum ahead of #LIVGolfSingapore Vamos con todo @fireballsgc_! – Sergio Garcia happy for his pal Rahm.

We regret to inform you that the MENA Golf Tour has been postponed due to the current regional situation. The wellbeing of our guests remains our top priority. We will keep you informed of any further updates – the social media platform of Ayla Golf Club in Jordan confirming the postponement of this week’s scheduled event on the MENA Golf Tour due to the conflict in the Middle East.

In the Bag: Akshay Bhatia

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Driver – Callaway Rogue ST (9 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

Hybrid – Callaway Apex UW 2021 (19 degrees)

Irons – Callaway Forged UT (3), Callaway Apex TCB (5-pW)

Wedges – Callaway Opus SP (50, 54 and 60 degrees)

Putter – Odyssey Jailbird 380 broomstick

Ball – Callaway Chrome Tour

Know the Rules

Q A player realises that their putter shaft became bent when they slammed it into the ground after scoring an 8 on the previous hole. They want to continue to use the club with the bent shaft. What is the ruling?

A The player may continue to use the club in its damaged state for the rest of the round. This is covered by Rule 4.1a (2): if a conforming club is damaged during a round, it is treated as conforming and may still be used for the rest of the round.