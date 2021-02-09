Distance-measuring devices to be used at USPGA Championships

‘We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships’

The PGA of America are to allow distance-measuring devices at its three Major championships. Photograph: Getty Images

The PGA of America are to allow distance-measuring devices at its three Major championships. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Distance-measuring devices are to be permitted for the first time by the PGA of America at all three of its Major championships.

Players at the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will all be able to use confirming devices which calculate yardages but not elevation changes, direction or club selection.

“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said president of the PGA of America Jim Richerson.

“The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages.”

The policy will be first used in May’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.