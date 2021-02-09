Distance-measuring devices to be used at USPGA Championships

Distance-measuring devices are to be permitted for the first time by the PGA of America at all three of its Major championships.

Players at the PGA Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will all be able to use confirming devices which calculate yardages but not elevation changes, direction or club selection.

“We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships,” said president of the PGA of America Jim Richerson.

“The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages.”

The policy will be first used in May’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.