Brooks Koepka returns to winning ways in Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka claimed his second Waste Management Phoenix Open title thanks to a stunning eagle chip on the penultimate hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Koepka was five shots off the lead heading into the final day but lit up the back nine with three birdies on the bounce from 13 to 15 before pulling off the decisive chip-in at 17 — his six-under 65 earning him victory by a single shot from Xander Schauffele and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Schauffele had held a share of the overnight lead, sitting three clear of the chasing pack alongside Jordan Spieth after 54 holes.

However, both men struggled to bring their best on the final day, with Schauffele’s 71 seeing him drop to a tie for second, while Spieth, who shot a 10-under-par 61 on Saturday, finished a shot further back in a share of fourth with Carlos Ortiz and Steve Stricker.

Koepka’s victory comes on the back of three missed cuts in his past three tournaments and represents his eighth win on the PGA Tour, coming at the same event as his first back in 2015.

Rory McIlroy produced a final-round 64 to finish in a tie for 13th at 13 under, along with Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Collated final round scores in the USPGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale (USA unless stated, Par 71):

265 Brooks Koepka 68 66 66 65

266 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor) 66 66 66 68, Xander Schauffele 66 64 65 71

267 Carlos Ortiz (Mex) 67 67 69 64, Jordan Spieth 67 67 61 72, Steve Stricker 65 66 69 67

268 Matthew NeSmith 63 71 68 66, 68 Andrew Putnam 67 69 67 65, Scottie Scheffler 67 65 66 70

269 James Hahn 67 67 66 69

270 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 69 67 63 71, J. T. Poston 68 66 67 69

271 Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 70 67 70 64, Jon Rahm (Spa) 68 69 66 68, Justin Thomas 70 65 64 72, Harold Varner III 68 68 67 68

272 Corey Conners (Can) 69 68 68 67, Sung Jae Im (Kor) 72 67 68 65, Nate Lashley 64 69 69 70, Cameron Tringale 71 64 69 68, Will Zalatoris 71 66 64 71

273 Keegan Bradley 66 65 70 72, Sam Burns 64 68 73 68, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 69 70 67 67, 73 Henrik Norlander (Swe) 68 71 67 67, Kevin Streelman 68 67 69 69, Brendon Todd 68 69 65 71, Bubba Watson 71 68 69 65, Richy Werenski 69 69 71 64

274 Russell Henley 71 67 65 71, Mark Hubbard 63 73 71 67, Matt Jones (Aus) 68 69 69 68, Luke List 72 67 68 67, Brendan Steele 70 67 70 67, Bo Van Pelt 69 67 71 67

275 Wyndham Clark 72 67 67 69, Brian Harman 71 68 69 67, Bo Hoag 67 71 71 66, Scott Stallings 67 70 66 72, Kyle Stanley 71 67 70 67, Matthew Wolff 68 71 69 67

276 Max Homa 69 69 68 70, Zach Johnson 68 70 69 69, Matt Kuchar 69 67 73 67, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 71 67 69 69, Grayson Murray 70 68 68 70, Ryan Palmer 70 68 71 67, Webb Simpson 73 65 69 69, Nick Hardy 68 67 71 70

277 Adam Hadwin (Can) 67 70 73 67, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 71 66 70 70, Patton Kizzire 69 65 69 74

278 Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 69 69 70 70, Billy Horschel 66 68 71 73, Russell Knox (Sco) 68 69 69 72, Robby Shelton 72 66 70 70

279 Sam Ryder 70 67 72 70

280 Stewart Cink 69 70 71 70, Lucas Glover 72 63 74 71, Michael Kim 67 71 74 68, Davis Riley 72 66 71 71, Brian Stuard 70 68 72 70

281 Satoshi Kodaira (Jpn) 68 71 68 74

282 Ted Potter Jr. 66 71 71 74

283 Xinjun Zhang (Chn) 70 69 73 71

284 Aaron Wise 74 65 73 72