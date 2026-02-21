England v Ireland live updates: Follow the Six Nations action from Twickenham

It’s surprisingly balmy here in Twickenham.

Harry Byrne has travelled with the squad as the reserve outhalf should something happen to Crowley or Frawley in the warm-up.

Jacob Stockdale has also been spotted with Tom Stewart, Tom Clarkson and Michael Milne offering frontrow cover outside the 23. Interesting that Milne, it appears, is fit. Don’t think we’ve had an explanation from Ireland camp why he hasn’t featured since an impressive cameo off the bench against France.

There’s been a late change to the Irish team.

Jack Conan is ill so Cian Prendergast comes onto the bench.

Cian Prendergast has come into the Ireland team. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

As for England, they’ve made changes of their own following the Murrayfield disappointment.

Tommy Freeman reverts back to wing after spending time at centre, Ollie Lawrence comes into the midfield to add some ballast.

Henry Pollock makes his first England start today - bizarrely all of his caps so far have come off the bench. He lines out in a very mobile backrow alongside Ben Earl and Tom Curry. There’s plenty of heft in that forward pack but, similar to what France did, Borthwick has opted for speed and mobility over sheer size.

Maro Itoje earns his 100th cap this afternoon.

Maro Itoje is set to make his 100th England Rugby appearance 👏



Head coach Steve Borthwick has named his match day squad to face Ireland at @allianz_stad this Saturday.@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 17, 2026

Starting with the team news, Ireland have made a big call at 10. Sam Prendergast is out of the matchday 23 as Jack Crowley starts and Ciarán Frawley offers bench cover.

Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Furlong and Tadhg Beirne all come back into the starting XV. It’s a 5-3 bench with Tommy O’Brien back in the 23. There’s no room for Cormac Izuchukwu and Edwin Edogbo who both featured against Italy.

Good afternoon all and welcome to live coverage from Twickenham of today’s Six Nations.

Round three sees Ireland travel to London to take on England. Steve Borthwick’s side are coming off the back of a somewhat surprise defeat to Scotland while Ireland struggled past Italy last time out.

Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action in south west London. Kick-off is at 14.10, we’ll have all the build-up for you here as it happens.