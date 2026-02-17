Tiger Woods weighs offer to captain Team USA for 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor

Tiger Woods has confirmed he has been asked to captain the US team at next year’s Ryder Cup at Adare Manor.

Woods, who has not played competitively since the 2024 Open Championship, has also semi-remarkably left the door open to teeing up in the Masters this year.

With the US still reeling from defeat by Europe at Bethpage in September, thoughts have turned towards attempts to reclaim the Ryder Cup in Limerick. Woods is the PGA of America’s first choice as captain. The 50-year-old will determine whether he believes he can commit sufficiently to the role.

“They have asked me for my input on it and I haven’t made my decision yet,” Woods said. “I’m trying to figure out what we’re trying to do with our [PGA] tour. That’s been driving me hours upon hours every day and trying to figure out if I can actually do ... our Team USA and our players and everyone that’s going to be involved in the Ryder Cup, if I can do it justice with my time.

“Serving on two boards and what I’m doing for the PGA Tour, I’m trying to figure out if I can actually do this and serve the people that are involved and serve them at an honourable level.”

Woods has a long-time alliance with JP McManus, who owns Adare Manor. Europe are yet to confirm captaincy plans for 2027 but the expectation is that Luke Donald will remain in position for a third successive Ryder Cup. Needless to say, the PGA Tour will want to avoid any Woods decision-making process turning into a saga.

The 15-time major winner is part of a PGA Tour committee which will soon reshape the tournament schedule. “I thought I spent a lot of hours practising in my prime,” he said. “It doesn’t even compare to what we’ve done in the boardroom. It’s been challenging. We’re trying to do the right thing.”

Woods was speaking in Los Angeles, where he is the tournament host at the Genesis Invitational.

He underwent disc replacement surgery on his back last October but said the Masters, due to take place in less than two months’ time, was not off the table.

“My body has been through a lot. It’s just one of those things where it’s each and every day, I keep trying, I keep progressing, I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again.” – Guardian