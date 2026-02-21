Crime & Law

Woman arrested after man critically injured in alleged assault in Clondalkin

Gardaí appealing for witnesses of incident on Lealand Road in Dublin suburb

garda, gardaí, An Garda Síochána, garda lamp, garda station
The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: iStock
Sat Feb 21 2026 - 14:311 MIN READ

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault in Clondalkin, Dublin, on Saturday morning.

An Garda Síochána said a woman, aged in her 30s, had been arrested in connection with the incident on Lealand Road at about 8am.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, where his condition is described as critical, the force said in a statement.

The arrested woman is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Dublin garda station, it added.

READ MORE

Where is Larry Murphy now? Convicted rapist’s name back in headlines 15 years after he fled Ireland

Irish grandmother detained by Ice: ‘If I am the worst of the worst then America has a bigger problem than it thinks’

Murdered Kerry farmer Michael Gaine left an estate of €1.86m

Oscar nominee Rose Byrne: ‘When I go through passport control in Ireland they say welcome home’

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

“Anyone who was in the area of Lealand Road between 7:30am and 8:30am and who may have any information about the incident, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter