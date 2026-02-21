Woman arrested after man critically injured in alleged assault in Clondalkin

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: iStock

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault in Clondalkin, Dublin, on Saturday morning.

An Garda Síochána said a woman, aged in her 30s, had been arrested in connection with the incident on Lealand Road at about 8am.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown, where his condition is described as critical, the force said in a statement.

The arrested woman is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Dublin garda station, it added.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

“Anyone who was in the area of Lealand Road between 7:30am and 8:30am and who may have any information about the incident, or dash cam footage, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.”