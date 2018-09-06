Paul Dunne has work to do after opening 71 in Crans

Irishman made six bogeys in his opening round at the Omega European Masters
Hideto Tanihara of Japan lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

England’s Matt Wallace continued the fine form which almost earned him a Ryder Cup debut as Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer claimed the first-round lead at the Omega European Masters.

For Paul Dunne it was a disappointing start and finish to his opening round of 71 which leaves him one over par and seven off the lead.

The Irishman bogeyed three of his opening five holes in what was a nightmare start but steadied the ship with birdies at the seventh, eighth and 10th to get back to level par.

However, two more birdies at the 14th and 15th were nullified by three more bogeys on the back nine, two of which came in the last three holes.

Wallace’s win in the final Ryder Cup qualifying event in Denmark — his third of the year — had many observers calling for European captain Thomas Bjorn to hand the 28-year-old one of his four wild cards.

Bjorn instead opted for the experience of Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson for the clash with the United States at Le Golf National at the end of the month, but Wallace once more highlighted his credentials with a two-under-par 68 at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Wallace told Sky Sports after carding an eagle, three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey: “Obviously I’m disappointed because that was my goal and my dream. I thought I showed enough on the Sunday in front of him to get a pick.”

Kieffer recorded seven birdies against a single dropped shot on the 12th to sign for a six-under 64 in the Swiss mountain resort.

The 28-year-old is searching for a maiden European Tour title in his 162nd event, and holds a one-shot advantage over England’s Andy Sullivan, Dane Soren Kjeldsen, France’s Julien Guerrier and Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

Belgian Thomas Pieters and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick — playing with Wallace after similarly being snubbed by Bjorn on Wednesday — went round in 67 and 69 respectively.

Full scores to follow...

