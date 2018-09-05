Robin Dawson’s magic putter stirs Ireland amateurs into life

Some guys possess a wicked grin. Add Robin Dawson to the list. There were times he used his putter like a magic wand on the greens of the Montgomerie Course at Carton House demesne in the first round of the World Amateur Team Championship and those of us looking on were in need of a calculus to figure out the length of putts he sank. Let’s just say it was a lot, and each time he greeted a disappearing ball with a shake of the head and one of those infectious smiles of his.

The upshot was that Dawson - along with team-mates Conor Purcell and John Murphy - put on a show that lifted Ireland, bronze medallists in Mexico two years ago, straight into contention in the Eisenhower Trophy.

Time and time again, Dawson studiously worked out a route, some resembling a snake’s meandering, across undulating greens to find the bottom of a tin cup. Examples: from 54 feet on the 12th (having started on the 11th); from 36 feet on the 15th; from 51 feet on the sixth. You get the drift.

Dawson - who proved there was more to his game than simply putting like a maestro by hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation in an exhibition of his tee-to-green game - opened with a 65, while Purcell and Murphy each fired 69s. With two scores counting, it meant that Ireland’s first round score of 10-under-par 134 left them in second place, behind leaders Denmark who edged ahead with a mark of 132 thanks to counting scores from John Axelsen (64) and Rasmus Hojgaard (68) with Nicolas Hojgaard’s 71 discarded.

For the Irish triumvirate of Deise-Dub-Rebel, it constituted a strong opening in front of galleries - expected to grow as the days progress - made up of family, friends, diehards and a few truant schoolchildren. And any notion that playing on home turf would only add to the pressure of expectation was refuted by the home team.

As Purcell put it, “any time you can play under pressure is somewhat a privilege; and to have all the spotlight on us, if you get a clap for hitting a good shot, it pulls us on. Once you get into the flow of things pressure becomes no-existent and you are just playing your game.”

Murphy and Purcell got off to slow starts before transforming their rounds, both players in agreement that the applause which worked its way to them from Dawson’s deeds behind them provided encouragement. Murphy, in fact, recovered from two early bogeys to go on a run of eagle-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-par-birdie before a double-bogey seven on the Par 5 fourth (his 12th) - “I was just playing table tennis with myself,” he remarked of his play around the green where he went back and forth - briefly halted his momentum, while Purcell opened with back-to-back bogeys but turned things around most impressively in hitting the birdie trail too.

Dawson, the world amateur number eight, was the star of the show however. The Waterfordman’s bogey-free round of 65 may have featured the putter as his weapon of choice in doing most damage, but the truth of the matter is that his all round game provided evidence of a player who is set to move on into the professional ranks in the very near future.

“I’m delighted with my score. We knew coming into the week it was going to be a big birdie fest; it helps drive us on when you make one and make another one and make another one. Making a lot of birdies is key out here,” said Dawson, winner of the Irish Amateur Open and runner-up in the British Amateur in a season which keeps on giving. The Irish trio cross over to the O’Meara Course for their second round with a spring in their collective step.

The Danes proved to be the surprise first round leaders ahead of Ireland, with India and Switzerland (who each started on the O’Meara) sharing third on 137. Japan’s Keita Nakajima was forced to withdraw, leaving his team with no room for manoeuvre; and Takumi Kanaya and Daiki Imano managed to produce a total of 137 to lie in fifth.

Pre-championship favourites USA - with three players inside the world’s top-seven - opened with a 140 (four-under) to lie in tied-19th, eight shots behind the Danes. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. The USA is going to be heard from. We are not done,” said team captain Tom O’Toole Jnr.