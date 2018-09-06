Matt Wallace thought he ‘showed enough’ for Ryder Cup pick

Matt Wallace has spoken of his disappointment at missing out on wild-card selection for this month’s Ryder Cup.

The 28-year-old Englishman was tipped as a potential captain’s pick for Europe after winning his third European Tour title this year at the Made in Denmark tournament last week.

Wallace finished superbly with eight birdies in his final 11 holes in Aarhus but it was not enough to sway the thinking of watching European captain Thomas Bjorn for the match in Paris.

Wallace told Sky Sports: “Obviously I’m disapponted because that was my goal and my dream. I thought I showed enough on the Sunday in front of him to get a pick.

“But I fully back Team Europe now to go and give the Americans a good go. Hopefully I can be there supporting or helping them out.”

It has been suggested that Wallace could still be invited to the event in Paris as an observer by Bjorn but no decision has yet been taken.

Bjorn also overlooked the credentials of Thomas Pieters and Matthew Fitzpatrick - both of whom played at Hazeltine two years ago — as he opted for the experienced quartet of Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter.

Wallace, Pieters and Fitzpatrick were all in action together in the same group for the opening round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Thursday.

“We were the rejects,” joked Pieters.

Asked if the Ryder Cup subject arose during their round, Pieters said: “No Ryder Cup chat — all just normal chat, whatever we talk about on the course.”