Matt Wallace thought he ‘showed enough’ for Ryder Cup pick

Englishman won three times this season, most recently last weekend in Denmark
Matt Wallace of England plays a shot during the first round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Matt Wallace of England plays a shot during the first round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

 

Matt Wallace has spoken of his disappointment at missing out on wild-card selection for this month’s Ryder Cup.

The 28-year-old Englishman was tipped as a potential captain’s pick for Europe after winning his third European Tour title this year at the Made in Denmark tournament last week.

Wallace finished superbly with eight birdies in his final 11 holes in Aarhus but it was not enough to sway the thinking of watching European captain Thomas Bjorn for the match in Paris.

Wallace told Sky Sports: “Obviously I’m disapponted because that was my goal and my dream. I thought I showed enough on the Sunday in front of him to get a pick.

“But I fully back Team Europe now to go and give the Americans a good go. Hopefully I can be there supporting or helping them out.”

It has been suggested that Wallace could still be invited to the event in Paris as an observer by Bjorn but no decision has yet been taken.

Bjorn also overlooked the credentials of Thomas Pieters and Matthew Fitzpatrick - both of whom played at Hazeltine two years ago — as he opted for the experienced quartet of Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter.

Wallace, Pieters and Fitzpatrick were all in action together in the same group for the opening round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Thursday.

“We were the rejects,” joked Pieters.

Asked if the Ryder Cup subject arose during their round, Pieters said: “No Ryder Cup chat — all just normal chat, whatever we talk about on the course.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.