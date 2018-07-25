Mehaffey leads Irish challenge in European Women’s Amateur Championship

Royal County Down golfer six behind the leader after posting an opening 70
Olivia Mehaffey: carded an opening two-under par 70 at the European Women’s Amateur Championship at Penati in Slovakia. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

Olivia Mehaffey: carded an opening two-under par 70 at the European Women’s Amateur Championship at Penati in Slovakia. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty

 

Royal County Down Ladies star Olivia Mehaffey once again leads the Irish charge for European Women’s Amateur Championship glory heading into this morning’s second round at Penati in Slovakia.

The 20-year-old Curtis Cup player has a decent record at this tournament; bagging bronze in Sweden in 2016 while last year was a top-ten finisher in Switzerland.

Mehaffey made a solid enough start to her latest bid here yesterday with an opening two-under round of 70.

She reached the turn one-under (35) after a birdie at the fifth and followed that up with back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 – and it would have been a faultless round but for a bogey on the last.

That round left world number 21 Mehaffey six strokes back on German Esther Henseleit, who holed eight birdies on her way to a stunning 64 to lead by two strokes from Sweden’s Frida Kinhult (66).

Meanwhile, three birdies in four holes from the 13th was the highlight for Lurgan’s Annabel Wilson as she opened with a one-under 71.

Wilson had a difficult start, as she dropped two strokes at the fifth and then had a bogey at the sixth, but recovered with a birdie on seven before that hat-trick of birdies on her back nine.

Forrest Little’s Julie McCarthy and Lisburn’s Paula Grant both signed for a level par 72 as did defending champion Agathe Laisne from France.

Jessica Ross from Clandeboye was one-under through 14 but finished on 75 after bogeys on the final four holes.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.