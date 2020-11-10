Lowry drawn alongside Woods at US Masters

Rory McIlroy, once again bidding to complete the final leg of a career Grand Slam, will begin his US Masters campaign alongside Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay while Shane Lowry will play alongside defending champion Tiger Woods and US amateur winner Andy Ogletree in the first two rounds.

Graeme McDowell has been paired with Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley.

McIlroy will tee off at 5pm (Irish time) on Thursday with an earlier tee-time of 12.55pm on Friday. Lowry and Woods will tee off at 12.55pm on Thursday starting from the 10th tee due to the lack of daylight.

After an 11-year wait, Woods won his 15th major championship and fifth Masters title at Augusta National in April last year, the 44-year-old finishing a shot ahead of Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

Pre-tournament favourite and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau gets his bid for back-to-back major titles underway alongside Spain’s Jon Rahm and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

