Golf

Áine Donegan falls behind in Women’s NSW Open after difficult third round

Clare woman four shots off the lead at Wollongong Golf Club in Australia

Aine Donegan at the Women's NSW Open. Photograph: Tristan Jones/LET
David Gorman
Sat Feb 28 2026 - 14:451 MIN READ

Áine Donegan fell out of the lead at the NSW Open after a disappointing three-over-par 74 in the third round at Wollongong Golf Club in Australia.

The Clare woman got off to the perfect start birdieing the par-5 first before she dropped five shots in her next 10 holes to open things up to the rest of the field. A birdie on the 18th at least gave her a fighting chance for Sunday on eight under, four shots off the lead of Hannah Reeves on 12 under.

Reeves, a winner of three regional qualifiers, took advantage on a sun-soaked Saturday recovering well from a bogey at the third to card six birdies for a round of 66 (-5).

The scoreboard included a spectacular grandstand finish as the Australian almost holed out for an eagle three. She leads compatriot Kelsey Bennett by one shot with 18 holes remaining in New South Wales.

Ireland’s Anna Foster is on four under after a round of 70 on Saturday.

