Áine Donegan makes dream debut on LET with two-stroke lead at Women’s NSW Open

Clare woman Áine Donegan made a dream debut on her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour by firing a brilliant second round 63 for a 36-holes total of 11-under-par 131 in the Ford Women’s NSW Open at Wollongong links, just south of Sydney.

The 23-year-old from Ennis’s maiden appearance on the LET was delayed due to a waterlogged course on Thursday but Donegan hit the ground running when she finally played her first round on Friday with a 68 and, after a quick turnaround, posted that 63 in her second round to take a two strokes lead over Australian Sarah Kemp.

Donegan, a graduate of Louisiana State and a former member of the Britain and Ireland winning Curtis Cup team who earned her LET card at Q-School last year, showed that amateur pedigree on her professional debut in a second round that featured an eagle, seven birdies and a lone bogey.

Dubliner Anna Foster carded rounds of 72-67 for a 36-holes total of three-under-par 139 and set to comfortably survive the cut which will be made after the second round of the weather-disrupted tournament is completed Saturday.