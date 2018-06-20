Five-time British Open winner Peter Thomson dies aged 88

Five-time British Open winner Peter Thomson has died aged 88, PGA Australia has announced.

The first Australian to win the Major died at his home in Melbourne at 9am on Wednesday (midnight Irish time), his family told the PGAA.

Thomson had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than four years, a statement said.

After his first British Open victory in 1954, Thomson went on to win the Major a further four times within the space of a decade.