Adare Manor confirmed as 2026 Ryder Cup host

Adare Manor in Limerick has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Ryder Cup, the second time the biennial match has been played in Ireland.

The recently redesigned Adare Manor, which is owned by Jp McManus, has long been touted as being the second Irish host of the event, 20 years on from Europe’s record win at the K Club in 2006.

On Thursday afternoon the European Tour confirmed the news after Minister for Sport Shane Ross got approval for the arrangements at the last Cabinet meeting before the summer recess.

After hosting the Irish Open on two occasions in 2007 and 2008, the Limerick course was closed to undergo an €80m revamp with Tom Fazio redesigning the layout which has since been described as the Augusta of Europe.

The Ryder Cup was always the main focus of the redesign and the resort will now begin planning for the event which attracts a television audience of almost one billion people.

Pádraig Harrington will captain Europe for next year’s match at Whistling Straits in the US before Rome hosts in 2022, Bethpage Black in New York in 2024 and then Adare two years later.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the news, saying: “I am delighted that Ireland will be the host of The Ryder Cup in 2026. It is great news for Ireland, and for County Limerick and the west of Ireland in particular.

“This news comes at the end of an historic week for golf on the island of Ireland, following the hugely successful hosting of the Open Championship by Royal Portrush Golf Club, and the historic victory by one of Ireland’s most popular sporting heroes, Shane Lowry.

“Shane’s victory is one of many great achievements by Irish golfers, not just in Major Championships but also in The Ryder Cup. Over the years, Irish captains and Irish players have played a huge role in the success of the European team.

“I am sure that when The Ryder Cup comes to Adare, we will see many more great sporting memories created, and great sporting friendships forged. It will be a fantastic occasion for everyone on the island of Ireland, and for the many visitors from both sides of the Atlantic who can look forward to another great Irish welcome.”

