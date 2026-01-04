Dancing with the Stars week 1: Mabuse and Redmond collide in fun return short on glitz

Podcaster Amber Wilson (right) with pro dancer Alex Vladimirov during the live show of RTE’s Dancing With The Stars on Sunday. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/Kobpix

Forget about the cold snap – temperatures are rising on Dancing with the Stars Ireland (RTÉ One, 6.30pm), where new head judge Oti Mabuse has already found her nemesis in returning adjudicator Brian Redmond. “Don’t listen to them,” says Oti after Redmond critiques influencer and radio broadcaster Eric Roberts for giving it too much, too soon. “I love it!”

It’s a heated disagreement in an otherwise chummy first outing for Mabuse, who won the 2020 edition of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with Bill Bailey. Mabuse replaces Loraine Barry and, while she’s not yet quite as authoritative as her predecessor, it’s a solid debut. She already has good chemistry with fellow judges Karen Byrne and Arthur Gourounlian, while her fire-and-brimstone back-and-forth with Redmond promises plenty of spark in the months ahead.

The other new face this year is radio host and former DWTS finalist Laura Fox, stepping in for Doireann Garrihy during her maternity leave. Having performed on the show herself, Fox understands the task at hand and, straight out of the gate, has an easy rapport with co-host Jennifer Zamparelli.

That said, their wardrobe game could be stronger. During the opening song-and-dance number, their shimmering outfits and fixed stares make them look like a glitzy version of the spooky twins from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Dancing with the Stars judges (from left) Brian Redmond, Karen Byrne, Oti Mabuse and Arthur Gourounlian. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/Kobpix

In contrast to the costumes, the 2026 celebrity line-up is a little short on glitter. There’s the usual grab bag of former athletes, a few singers and actors – plus the obligatory novelty contestant of a certain age, there mainly for name recognition.

This year that honour goes to The Traitors’ Paudie Moloney, introduced in a fun clip where he returns to the Traitors castle at Slane and announces: “Honey, I’m home!”

His actual performance – a cha-cha-cha with pro dancer Laura Nolan – is all vim and little skill, and he’s politely savaged by the judges. Karen Byrne dubs him “Paudie Swayze”, but his dancing is more dodgy than dirty, and Redmond hands him a bare-minimum two stars.

By the end credits, Paudie props up the leaderboard with 13 points. In first place is Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins, who delivers a scorching tango with new pro hoofer Leonardo Lini to Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia. She earns a hot streak of votes to score an impressive 31. That puts her just ahead of Eric Roberts and Arianna Favaro (29), and Apprentice contestant Jordan Dargan and Rebecca Scott on 28.

Fair City actress Stephanie Kelly with pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas during Dancing With the Stars on Sunday. Photograph: Kyran O’Brien/Kobpix

Down in the basement, Vogue Williams’ sister Amber Wilson looks visibly ill-at-ease as she performs a cha-cha-cha with Alex Vladimirov. They’re the first all-female couple on DWTS Ireland, but there’s little historic about the dance itself, which leaves the judges unimpressed – though they do their best to be supportive. “I feel there’s a lot of self-doubt,” says Mabuse. “Come back and blow our socks off.”

Nobody’s socks will have been blown off by Sunday evening’s opener, but it’s a fun return. Mabuse slips neatly into the swing of things and her early disagreements with Redmond suggest further drama down the line. On a freezing cold night, the good news is that – line-up changes notwithstanding – DWTS is still hot to trot.