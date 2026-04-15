Luke Donald makes first visit to Adare Manor ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald will attempt to captain Europe to a historic three-in-a-row when the Ryder Cup takes place in Adare in September 2027. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

It’s getting real now. Luke Donald had feet on the ground at Adare Manor as part of his advance preparations for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Donald will seek to complete a historic three-in-a-row when he captains Europe against the USA when the biennial competition comes to Limerick in September 2027.

He ran the rule over the how the regrassing of the course has bedded in since works commenced last September and was hugely impressed with the progress.

“They’ve obviously done an amazing job with the golf course and the hotel, it speaks for itself, doesn’t it?” said Donald.

“The course is close to being playable. I think their plan is to open it up next month sometime, but it has taken on really well. There’s not major changes to the layout of the holes or bunkering or anything like that, just regrassing.”

Checking in with Adare's future stars 🏌️‍♀️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/oBQvdV4RU3 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) April 15, 2026

It’s too soon for Donald to be looking to influence the possible set-up of the course for the matches, although it has still been worth getting a close look over the past couple of days since arriving from Augusta after attending the Masters.

“I think it’s a little bit more nearer the time when you look at the players that you have that are potentially going to play or that more likely be on your team, and you might tweak a few things, just depending on that. But again, golf courses, it’s very hard to find a big edge. There might be a little few things here and there that hopefully will give you give you an advantage, but it’s pretty minimal.

“I do think it is going to be an incredible venue, the 100 years anniversary, but also what it represents – JP McManus and his love for the game of golf, what he’s given back to the game.

“It’s going be a fantastic venue in general. It’s obviously not your typical Irish links golf course, but looking back to 2006 (at the) K Club, Celtic Manor in Wales (2012), The Belfry, these are parkland style courses that are in the same genre as Adare Manor,” said Donald of European successes on similar terrain.

Donald and his wife Diane also visited the indoor facility at Our Lady’s Abbey Primary School, where 4th-6th class pupils from the school were joined by students from St Nicholas, Shountrade and Scoil Naomh Iosaf.

He also hosted a session for 20 children, aged nine to 12, who took part in golf-based activities, including mini-putting and chipping challenges.