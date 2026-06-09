Rory McIlroy puts focus on driver issues ahead of US Open bid

Rory McIlroy’s transatlantic hopping has taken on a different dimension since moving into his new home in Wentworth, with the Northern Irishman returning to the London suburb following a tied-12th finish at the Memorial and ahead of returning stateside for next week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York.

While Shane Lowry – who blew hot and cold in finishing tied-22nd in a tournament won by JT Poston – moved on to this week’s RBC Canadian Open, where Pádraig Harrington is also in the field, McIlroy has opted to skip the Toronto tour stop in favour of a week off.

McIlroy aims to fly back to New York on Saturday to start his build-up for the US Open, where he has already paid a reconnaissance visit aware that practice rounds the week of the championship are limited to nine holes a day due to the length of time they invariably take.

“There’s so much hangers-on inside the ropes and that sort of seems to slow things down as well. I think guys are resigned to the fact that they’re going to play nine holes, so it’s okay to be out there for nine holes and in three hours. No one plays 18-hole practice rounds any more the week of [a Major]. I guess it gives everyone the ability to play slow and hit as many balls as they like. I guess that’s what practice rounds are for,” said McIlroy, who was pleased with his putting and iron play but still concerned about his driver ahead of the US Open.

Of an ongoing issue that has been with him for much of the season, McIlroy explained: “I have to try to get the club back out in front of me. But then when it gets out in front of me, if I do get it there, then it’s about having the right release pattern on the way through.”

Darren Clarke now targeting 30th career triumph

Ageing like a fine wine, Darren Clarke – at 57 years young – has moved the dial towards breaking through the magic 30 number of wins worldwide in a storied career.

Clarke teamed-up with new partner Ben Crane to successfully defend the American Family Insurance tournament on the Champions Tour, which brought the Northern Irishman to a 29th win globally and sixth on the over-50s circuit stateside.

“I’m enjoying myself. I love the Champions Tour,” said Clarke who, as of now, remains entered for next month’s 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Darren Clarke and Ben Crane after winning the American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin on June 7th, 2026. Photograph: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Of successfully defending a title he won with Thomas Bjørn last year, Clarke said: “I’ve had Thomas last year and Ben this year playing team golf. I grew up playing rugby, a team sport. We don’t get the chance [much on tour], Ryder Cups, that’s why they’re so special, it’s team things. It’s playing with a partner, it just makes it that much more special.

“To be able to go back-to-back, you need special players to win any tournament if you’re going to be a team. I’ve been fortunate, I’ve had two of them in a row … to see Ben’s exuberance, his excitement, everything about it just helped me. I’m the slightly older one, I’m 57, he’s just turned 50. I’ve seen a little bit before and been around a little bit. He’s like a proper rookie today, he’s just excited. Just loved the thrill of being in there. It was just absolutely brilliant all week.”

Word of Mouth

“This week was definitely a grind. I don’t even feel like I had my B game, I was just grinding out there. And that’s what I guess Major championships are all about, right? It doesn’t matter if you have your B or C game, you have to be there mentally.” – Nelly Korda on sticking to the task at hand in winning the US Women’s Open at Riviera, which moved her a step closer to the career Grand Slam. Korda has now won the Chevron (twice), the KPMG Women’s PGA and the US Open, with the Evian and the AIG Women’s Open next on her hit list.

By the Numbers: 780

He may remain a far cry from where he wants to be, but Paul McBride’s second win in a matter of weeks on the developmental Clutch Pro Tour has seen the Dubliner make inroads on the official world rankings.

Ranked 1,209th at the start of the year, The Island golfer’s wins in Ashburnham in England and Antalya in Turkey have seen him jump to a career-best 780th (tied with Adrian Meronk) in the updated rankings. Significantly, McBride’s latest success has moved him to the top of the Clutch Tour order of merit (which offers three full Hotel Planner Tour cards at the end of the season).

“I’m happy, I’m playing very well, all aspects of my game are good so I am looking forward to the next few weeks and hopefully I can nick another win at some point,” he said. “I’d like to get one more win and get that automatic spot [on to the Challenge Tour].”

On this day: June 9th, 1985

Roger Maltbie – who would go on to become a popular television commentator – secured the fourth of five wins on the PGA Tour when he captured the Manufacturers Hanover Westchester Classic in a three-way, four-hole playoff in Harrison, New York.

What it didn’t get Maltbie was an exemption into the following week’s US Open, due to the rules at the time. Instead, Maltbie headed back to work on his new house in California.

[ Paul Howard: You spend your life chasing the way the World Cup made you feel when you were 11Opens in new window ]

Maltbie shot rounds of 70-63-72-70 for a total of nine-under-par 275 at Westchester Country Club – in a tournament that would play out under numerous title sponsors over the years including Northern Trust, Barclays, Buick and currently as the FedEx St Jude – to get into a playoff with long-time leader George Burns and Raymond Floyd.

To claim the win, Maltbie sank a five-footer for birdie on the fourth hole of sudden death, admitting that his failure to qualify for the US Open had been a motivating factor.

“I would love to be there. I failed. It was my fault. I just feel, without getting into whether the USGA is right or wrong, that I’m a good enough player that I should be in the US Open. I had my opportunity according to their qualifying structure and I failed. So be it, but it was an extra incentive [to win].”

Social Swing

This one was SPECIAL!! What a fun week with @DarrenClarke60! Thankful! Philippians 4:4-7 – Ben Crane on teaming up with Clarke to win the American Family Insurance on the Champions Tour.

Always love this place … Really happy with the game after two weeks at home … Thank you @jacknicklaus @MemorialGolf @Workday for another fantastic event. Next stop @RBCCanadianOpen – Justin Rose on moving on to Canada after a tied-12th finish at Muirfield Village in his build-to to next week’s US Open.

A signature win with major benefits. JT Poston has qualified for The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale due to his victory in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday – social media platforms for The Open heralding Poston’s addition to the field for next month’s championship.

Know the Rules

Q: In a match while waiting to play on a par-3, a player gets their caddie to lift the towel covering the opponent’s clubs to see which club their opponent is going to use. What is the ruling?

A: The player loses the hole. Such a situation is covered by Rules 10.2a and 10.3c: a player must not touch another player’s equipment to learn information that would be advice if given by or asked of the other player. A player is also responsible for their caddie’s actions.

In the Bag: Nelly Korda (US Women’s Open)

Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the US Women's Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on June 7th, 2026. Photograph: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D driver (10°)

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15°)

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21°)

Hybrid: Ping G425 hybrid (26°)

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5), TaylorMade P7CB (6-PW)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50°), TaylorMade Proto (54°), Titleist Vokey Design SM11 (58°)

Putter: TaylorMade NK Proto (with PureRoll insert)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x