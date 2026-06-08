Rory McIlroy with ‘work to do’ on his driving; Nelly Korda wins US Women’s Open

Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after putting to victory. Photograph: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Nelly Korda drained a birdie putt on number 17 and curled in a par putt at number 18 to win the US Women’s Open for the first time ‌in her career at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Korda carded a two-under 69 and finally was the last golfer standing in her 12th attempt to win the US Women’s Open, finishing at eight-under 276. England’s Charley Hull (67) and Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68) finished one behind and were part ‌of a late four-golfer battle that also included South Korea’s In Gee Chun.

Korda instantly knew her tie-breaking birdie putt on No. 17 on Sunday was a huge make as it placed her on the verge of a major career breakthrough.

A short time later, the 27-year-old lined up ​a 34-inch par putt on number 18 to clinch the win, but once the ball left the club, Korda didn’t like what she saw.

With Hull and Lopez watching from the clubhouse to see if they would sneak into a playoff, Korda’s putt went left. But the ball hit the left side of the cup and circled around the back lip before falling in on the right side to give Korda a memorable victory.

“I knew that I didn’t want to miss it right, so I like maybe had aimed a little bit too far left ​and pulled it,” Korda said. “I mean, your heart rate is going.”

Korda now has four Major titles, including both played so far in 2026. She was victorious at the Chevron Championship in April.

Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey missed the cut at Riviera.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy said he feels “limited” off the tee and admitted he has some work to do to be ready for next week’s US Open.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 12th on four under par at the Memorial Tournament, alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose and world number one Scottie Scheffler. JT Poston beat Ryan Gerard in a playoff as Shane Lowry finished tied 22nd on one under.

While the Holywood man feels most of his game is in good order heading into the third major of the year, starting on June 18th, McIlroy revealed his frustration at how he had been driving off the tee at Muirfield Village.

He found just 30 of 56 fairways last week although the six-time Major champion is taking solace that conditions at Shinnecock Hills should be easier for him to manage off the tee.

“It was sort of like two steps forward, one step back,” McIlroy said when asked to assess his week at Memorial.

“Off the tee still wasn’t where I want it to be. I feel limited at the minute. Thankfully the fairways at Shinnecock are a little wider than they are here.

“I need to work on how I’m hitting it off the tee. But everything else, [my] putting felt pretty good for the most part and my iron play and wedges were pretty nice.

“I’ll just try to keep getting a little bit better each and every day heading into Shinnecock.”