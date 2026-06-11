Phil Mickelson accused of inappropriate contact with golf club employee, reports

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is no longer a member of a private ‌golf club near his hometown outside San Diego in California after a female club employee accused him of inappropriate contact earlier this year, ‌Golf Digest has reported.

Mickelson allegedly made non-consensual and inappropriate physical contact with the employee at the clubhouse before a round of golf at ​The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe, California, according to the report.

The report adds that the employee immediately reported the incident to supervisors, and club officials initiated a review and investigation.

Mickelson was confronted on the course and told ​to vacate the premises.

Golf Digest did not report the employee’s name to protect her privacy, and she declined to participate in ⁠the story.

Mickelson declined to comment on the allegations, while a spokesperson issued a statement: “Any ‌misunderstanding ‌has ​been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

Mickelson, who ⁠turns 56 on Tuesday, stepped away ​from competition in February for family reasons. He played at LIV Golf’s South Africa tournament in ​mid-March, finishing tied 48th.

The Farms issued a statement ​regarding the alleged incident, but did not mention Mickelson by name.

“The Farms ⁠Golf Club is committed to maintaining a ⁠golf club environment ​that is safe, respectful and reflects the highest standards of conduct,” the club’s statement read. “All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.

“The Farms conducts thorough reviews of ‌all reported matters according ⁠to California Law and takes appropriate action when warranted, consistent with our commitment to integrity, excellence and accountability. To protect the safety and privacy of our staff and members, we are ‌unable to speak further on this matter. We appreciate your understanding.”

Tom Clare, a defamation attorney representing Mickelson, also issued a statement on ​Wednesday: “There is a great deal of misinformation circulating and while Phil’s full ​attention is devoted to a private family health matter, he has retained defamation counsel and is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual trafficking in speculation or false rumours.”