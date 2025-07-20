The Open live updates: Rory McIlroy chases Scottie Scheffler’s lead

Leaderboard

-14 Scheffler

-10 Li

-9 Fitzpatrick

-8 McIlroy, Gotterup, English, Hatton

Shane Lowry had a great round of 66 today, a nice way to round off a very mixed week in Portrush.

The 18th shook with hope.



Shane Lowry almost chips in on the final hole. pic.twitter.com/hBqwI9G0tU — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2025

Watched Scheffler knock in about 20 putts in a row there on the practice green so safe to say it’s going to be tough to beat the world number one today.

He has been number one in putting this week, something previously considered a weakness.

Scottie Scheffler. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Open Championship from Royal Portrush. Not just the bookies expect it to be an easy victory for the world number one Scottie Scheffler, who has been in supreme form this week after some existential angst in the build-up. But a 66 from Rory McIlroy yesterday, including an incredible eagle at the 12th hole, left him six shots back and enough to think “maybe”. Rory needs another one of those minimum and hope for Scheffler to have a rare off-day. Haotong Li is in the final group with Scheffler, hoping to become the first Chinese man to win a Major.

2pm Tyrrell Hatton (-8), Xander Schauffele (-7)

2.10pm Chris Gotterup (-8), Harris English (-8)

2.20pm Matt Fitzpatrick (-9), Rory McIlroy (-8)

2.30pm Scottie Scheffler (-14), Haotong Li (-10)