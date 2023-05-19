LIVE US PGA Championship: Day Two

LEADERBOARD

(*Started on the 10th, all times Irish)

-4 Bryson DeChambeau (7.31)

-3 Michael Block (10*), Adam Scott (6), Dustin Johnson (5*), Justin Rose (3*), Corey Conners (6.31), Scottie Scheffler (6.25),

Michael Block (10*), Adam Scott (6), Dustin Johnson (5*), Justin Rose (3*), Corey Conners (6.31), Scottie Scheffler (6.25), -2 Max Homa (6), Eric Cole (2), Viktor Hovland (6.47), Ryan Fox (5.58), Keegan Bradley (7.31)

The Irish

+1 Rory McIlroy (6.36)

+1 Rory McIlroy (6.36)

+2 Pádraig Harrington (6.42)

Shane Lowry (6.47) +7 Séamus Power (4)

Other notables

+1 Collin Morikawa (6.36)

+2 Justin Thomas (6.36), Brooks Koepka (6.25), Cameron Smith (6.58)

+3 Jordan Spieth (6.47)

Jordan Spieth (6.47) +6 Jon Rahm (6.58)

They have company now too. Block is refusing to go away, regardless of the rareified air he finds himself in. He rolls in a splendid birdie on the first hole - his 10th - and moves to -3. Justin Rose is humming as well and two birdies in his first three holes gets him into that group too.

Homa tidies up for his fourth birdie in five holes on the 15th and he’s suddenly right up there on the leaderboard at -2. Considering he was +3 at the turn during his opening round, that’s some going on a tough course. On the same hole, Adam Scott finds a birdie too and he joins Johnson, Scheffler and Connors at -3.

The easiest hole on the course is the short par-four 14th and the players are feasting on it. Max Homa, Tony Finau and Adam Scott have all taken birdie there in the past 10 minutes, making up immediately for dropped shots on the previous hole. Homa has jumped 14 places since the start of play, into red numbers with that birdie - plus he’s just stitched it to three feet on the 15th. By contrast, Pieters is going backwards, making his second bogey in a row on the 7th.

Bad news for Séamus Power, who leaks another bogey on the par-five 4th. He lost his drive well left and had to take his medicine wedging back into the fairway. He ultimately left himself too much to do and drops back to +7. The wind is getting up out there. Hard to know where the cut is going to be - +6 or +7 looks to be the general area. Power can’t afford too many more shots to go, clearly.

Eric Cole started the day a shot clear of DeChambeau but ran into trouble as he finished his first round this morning. He’s begun his second round with a scratchy opening hole, sailing through the first green with his approach and leaving himself with six feet for par. That putt slides by and he falls back to -2.

Pieters leaves himself 15 feet for par on the difficult sixth... and he misses! That drops him back to -2. Where he is joined by Justin Rose, who gets his day off to a fine start with a birdie on the 10th. Counting his chip-in on the 18th to finish his opening round, that’s back-to-back birdies for Rose. He’s motoring.

The big movers so far on Day Two have been Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and the club pro Michael Block. Pieters exploded from the blocks with birdies at 3 and 4, building on his 69 from yesterday. He’s in trouble on the 6th though and will have to get up and down from 30 yards, wedging over a bunker with very little green to work with. We’ll see. As for Block, he made an even better start with three birdies in his first seven holes. But he’s just dropped one on the 17th after being in thick rough just short of the green and he slips back to -2.

Séamus Power has just dropped an early shot, failing to get up and down from the sand in front of the third green. That pushes him out to six over-par. He’s going to be cut watching most of that day, you’d imagine.

Day Two is underway at Oak Hill and nobody is getting away from the field just yet. A few of the strong finishers from last night are on the course but Big Bryson DC is still on his own at the head of affairs. We won’t see him until around teatime but there’s a serious afternoon’s golf to be played before then. Malachy Clerkin here taking you through the next few hours.