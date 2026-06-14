Alex Dunne claims another podium finish at Spanish Grand Prix

Alex Dunne ended up in second place after a fascinating tactical battle in the Formula Two feature race at the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It was a third successive podium position for Dunne, after back-to-back runner-up positions in Montreal and Monaco.

This time Dunne enjoyed the best possible start, taking the lead in the first turn after starting on the grid in second.

In the end Offaly driver did have to bow to the superior speed and tactics of Rafael Câmara from Brazil, who secured his first F2 win when taking charge after 30 of the 37 laps and making the most of the tyre offset in the final stint.

After starting the fifth-round race in joint fourth, Dunne now takes sole ownership of that position on 64 points. Italy’s Gabriele Minì now leads the standings on 86 points.

Alex Dunne on the podium after finishing third - later upgraded to second - in the FIA Formula Two Championship feature race. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Nikola Tsolov from Bulgaria did get past Dunne to originally claim second, but the Campos Racing driver was investigated after being alleged to have overtaken Minì off the circuit. As a result, they applied a five-second time penalty for the offence, dropping him to fourth, with Dunne promoted to second, and Minì to third.

The safety car was deployed before the end of the opening lap after Oliver Goethe stopped on track at the exit of the pit lane, but Dunne resumed in the lead to put a half second buffer between himself and Câmara.

“I knew going into the race that beating Rafa was going to be really hard,” said Dunne, in his second season in F2 with Rodin Motorsport. “I think my only opportunity really was to have a good start, get past him on lap one and then just try and hang on for dear life, more or less.

“I felt we were going to end up being second quite comfortably. Until quite late in the race. I didn’t realise how close it was with Nikola. Overall, I think this weekend we haven’t really had the extra pace that we tend to have sometimes. So I think to come away with the podium is not too bad.”

In the team standings, Campos Racing remain at the top with 140 points ahead of Rodin Motorsport on 112 There’s another short break before the F2 action resumes with round six in Spielberg, Austria in a fortnight’s time.