Justin Rose takes lead as Power falls back at weather-affected Pebble Beach

Justin Rose of England reacts to his putt on the 18th green at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Photograph: Orlando Ramirez/Getty

Ireland’s Séamus Power dropped back to six shots behind the lead, as England’s Justin Rose made a move at the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California on the PGA Tour.

The tournament is now scheduled to finish on Monday at Pebble Beach after play was suspended on Saturday for high winds of more than 50km/h.

Power felt the full force of the weather at Pebble Beach on Saturday, when well in contention at three under for his day and 10 under for the tournament, he went bogey-double bogey-bogey on his 12th, 13th and 14th holes before play was suspended. When play resumed on Sunday, he finished his round with four pars for a 73 to finish on six under.

Former world number one Justin Rose, who has not won on the PGA Tour for four years, took advantage of the late-round conditions with an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 18 to take the lead on 12 under at the Monterey Peninsula. He is one shot ahead of Americans Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama, with Keith Mitchell a shot further back on 10 under.

The tournament is played on three courses – Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula Country Club – with the final round at Pebble Beach.

Because the tournament was delayed by the weather, the final round will not feature amateurs in the pro-am, who include celebrities such as Gareth Bale, Bill Murray and Jason Bateman.

On the DP World Tour, England’s Daniel Gavins holed an enormous putt at the 18th to win his second DP World Tour title in memorable fashion as the 2023 Ras Al Khaimah Championship reached a dramatic conclusion.

The 31-year-old held a two-shot lead as he headed to the 18th tee but found the water twice at the last to seriously dent his chances of winning the title.

But with nearest challenger Alexander Björk finishing his round with a bogey up ahead, Gavins had a double-bogey putt from around 30 feet at the 18th to set the new target at 17 under par. And he duly holed it in what turned out to be the winning putt.

Pádraig Harrington finished in a tie for 25th after an up-and-down final round 71 which featured seven birdies but back-to-back doubles on the turn on the 9th and 10th holes. Tom McKibbin finished tied 36th after a disappointing two-over 74 where he had four bogeys in his last six holes.

At the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open on the Challenge Tour, Ireland’s Conor Purcell finished in the top 10.

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer won the Saudi International on the Asian Tour by two strokes from Cameron Young, in an event packed with LIV Golf players. Graeme McDowell finished in a tie for 25th.