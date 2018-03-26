Waterford ‘disrespected’ as outstanding fixtures abandoned

Waterford football manager Tom McGlinchey has criticised the decision of the GAA to abandon outstanding fixtures in Division Four of the AFL. The news, announced on Monday, confirmed that Waterford-Leitrim, Wicklow-Limerick and Laois-Antrim would not take place.

All issues in the division have been settled but the statement from Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee added that “due to scheduled club fixtures (in one or both counties) in each case, it was not possible to reach agreement for the playing of these games, and they have therefore been declared null and void”.

This decision was taken according to the CCCC because the counties weren’t available to play on the next available weekend - Easter or in the case of Division Four finalists Laois, a week later.

McGlinchey said that the counties had been willing to play at a later stage and accused the GAA of disrespecting them.

“There is no mention that the four counties involved have come up with agreeable dates after the club games to assist in getting the league finished. Once again GAA hierarchy showing total disrespect and disregard for the lower division teams.

“It worries me the direction my organisation (GAA) is taking - it really is heading towards looking after the elite. Anyway we now turn our attention to the championship.”

The CCCC statement said that the association was unwilling to disrupt any further the agreed plan to make April largely a month for club activity.

“It is regrettable that the exceptional weather conditions of recent weeks have given rise to this situation and while it would have been preferable that the games could have been re-arranged before the conclusion of the league season, it was felt by the CCCC that this should not happen at the expense of pre-scheduled club games in April.”