Contentious Quigley free sees Fermanagh promoted ahead of Longford

Fermanagh 1-10 Longford 1-09

A disputed free from Seamus Quigley in the final minute of stoppage time saw Fermanagh dramatically claim the win they needed to gain promotion back to Division Two at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Longford players and supporters vented their anger at the Down official Paul Faloon after the harsh free and the fact that Quigley appeared to take the kick yards away from where it was awarded.

Entering stoppage time Longford were ahead by two points and felt they should have had a free when first Connor Berry and then Rian Brady were fouled. Fermanagh went up the field and were awarded a free which saw Donie McElligott black carded. Quigley fired the ball over the bar.

Quigley was to be on target twice again from frees as his side came from behind to claim the win.

With so much at stake for both sides the opening half was quite cagey. Fermanagh took an early two-point lead but Longford replied with a fantastic point from a sideline ball by Robbie Smyth and a fine point from a tight angle by Darren Gallagher.

Fermanagh went ahead by two again on two different occasions again. Longford began to get into their stride and drew them level in the 29th minute.

A pointed free from Smyth gave them the lead for the first time in the 30th minute and another free put them ahead by two minutes later.

Just before the break Quigley pointed a free to leave Fermanagh trailing by one; 0-7 to 0-6. Quigley was to be on target one minute into the second half when his side were awarded a penalty.

Longford were back in front in the 43rd minute when a good move involving Daniel Mimnagh and Brady saw Smyth palm the ball to the back of the net.

A Quigley point drew the sides level again in the 49th minute. There was then a lull period as scores were hard to come by. A neat Darren Gallagher point and a free from Smyth edged Longford ahead by two in the 65th minute but there was to be late drama when three frees from Quigley saw Fermanagh claim promotion at the expense of Longford.

Fermanagh: P Cadden; M Jones, C Cullen, J McMahon; B Mulrone, K Connor, D McCusker; E Donnelly, R Jones (0-1); T Corrigan, C Corrigan (0-1), A Breen (0-2); C McGee, C Jones, S Quigley (1-4,1-0pen,3f). Subs: P McCusker for T Corrigan (ht), S Quigley (0-1) for McGee (45), D Teague for Corrigan (49), E Maguire for C Jones (54), T McCaffrey for Cullen (64), R Corrigan for McMahon (66)

Longford: McCormack, B McKeon; D Masterson (0-1), D McElligott, B Gilleran; D Gallagher (0-2), D McGivney; D Mimnagh (0-1), C Berry, D Reynolds; R Smyth (1-5,3f), A Farrell, R Brady. Subs: P Gill for Farrell (49), J McGivney for Berry (70), D Quinn for McElligott bc and R McEntire for Reynolds (70+2mins)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)