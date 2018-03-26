GAA fixtures: Hurling and football to clash on Sunday

GAA have released their fixtures for weekend’s football finals, and there are clashes
The football league finals will take place at Croke Park this weekend. Photograph: Inpho

This weekend’s hurling league Division One semi-final between Kilkenny and Wexford will clash with the Division Two football final on the same day and at the same time.

The hurling clash between Brian Cody’s resurgent Kilkenny, and Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford who last weekend beat reigning league and All-Ireland champions Galway, will take place at 2pm at Wexford Park.

At the same time in Croke Park, Division Two table-toppers Roscommon take on Cavan. That match is ahead of the Division One football decider between Galway - so far unbeaten in the league - and Dublin.

The other hurling semi final - between Tipperary and Limerick - takes place at Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday. It’ll follow the Croke Cup schools All-Ireland final (at 5pm) between Presentation College, Athenry and the mighty St Kieran’s College.

Also on Saturday at GAA HQ, Armagh take on Fermanagh in the Division Three final at 5pm. The two teams drew in the penultimate round of the league, with the latter edging Longford to seal promotion on the final day. Before that at 3pm Carlow take on their neighbours Laois in the Division Four final.

The Division Two relegation battle will also be settled on Saturday. If Meath beat already relegated Louth then they will stay up. Currently one point behind the Royals, and playing Tipperary in Newry at 3pm, Down will need to win and hope things go in their favour in Drogheda at the same time.

All the league semi-finals and finals will go to extra-time and beyond if necessary.

SATURDAY

Football Division Two

Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, 3pm

Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 3pm

Football Division Three final

Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 5pm

Football Division Four final

Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm

Hurling Division One semi-final

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm

SUNDAY

Football Division One final

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

Football Division Two final

Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2pm

Hurling Division One semi-final

Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Park, 2pm

