‘We are profoundly sorry’: Swiss bar where 40 killed in fire had not been inspected for five years, says mayor

No ‍safety inspections were carried out since 2019 at ‍the Swiss bar that burst into flames at New Year, killing 40 people, the ‌mayor of the town of Crans-Montana ⁠said on Tuesday.

“We are profoundly sorry. ‌We ​did ‍not have an indication that the checks had not been done,” Crans-Montana mayor Nicolas Feraud ⁠told reporters on the absence ⁠of fire checks ⁠since 2020.

He added that the soundproof foam used ‍in the bar, Le Constellation, was considered acceptable at the time.

Prosecutors have said that the fire that spread rapidly in the early hours of January 1st was probably ‌caused by ‌sparkling candles igniting the ceiling of the bar’s basement.

All sparkler candles ‌have now been banned inside venues, said ⁠the mayor at the press conference.

The news comes as police confirmed that all 116 people injured in the fire that tore through the bar during a New Year’s Eve party, killing 40 mostly young partygoers, have been identified.

Police in Valais canton said in a statement on Monday they had revised the number of wounded down from 119 because three people admitted to accident and emergency wards on Thursday morning had been wrongly recorded as injured in the blaze.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze were applauded during a commemorative event in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photograph: Sergey Ponomarev/The New York Times

Authorities believe the fire in the crowded bar started in the basement after sparklers attached to Champagne bottles were held too close to the ceiling, which images on social media suggest was clad with soundproofing foam.

Among the injured were 68 Swiss citizens, 21 French, 10 Italians, four Serbs and four dual nationals, police said, as well as two Poles and one person each from seven other countries. Eighty-three people were still in hospital, being treated for severe burns.

The two managers of the bar, meanwhile, have been placed under criminal investigation, Swiss prosecutors have said.

French couple Jacques and Jessica Moretti owned and managed the bar, which was crammed when a blaze began at about 1.30am local time.

The offences they are suspected of having committed are homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence, the prosecutors’ office in the canton of Valais said in a statement on Saturday. – Reuters