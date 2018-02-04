Bryan Magee goal helps power Cavan to win over Louth

Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-13

Cavan turned on the burners in the second half on Saturday to leave Louth pointless in Division Two.

The Ulstermen weren’t flattered by their double-scores victory margin after dominating the second half.

The usually goal-shy blues followed up their brace against Clare last time out with a glorious hat-trick after the interval.

Rookie county senior Bryan Magee notched a 45th-minute goal which proved to be the catalyst for a stroll into the winner’s enclosure for the unbeaten Breffni men.

Earlier, Cavan romped into a 0-8 to 0-2 lead after just 17 minutes thanks, in part, to a fine brace of points from Martin Reilly.

Louth were the better team in the second quarter and cut the deficit to two points, 0-8 to 0-10, at the interval.

A Ryan Burns free on 38 minutes made it a one-point game but four quick-fire points and then Magee’s goal turned the game on its head.

Ciarán Brady’s classy side-footed goal (54) made it 2-16 to 0-10 as Louth laboured to keep in touch.

Cavan’s fluidity of movement and finishing was top class and after a brillant build-up, Niall Clerkin added a third goal to leave Mattie McGleenan’s side unbeaten in the NFL so far.

Cavan: J Farrelly; N Murray, P Faulkner, David Phillips; M Reilly (0-2), C Brady (1-0), E Flanagan (0-1); K Clarke, B Magee (1-3, 2f); D McVeety, C Moynagh, O Kiernan (0-3); C O’Reilly (0-4, 3f), A Cole, N Clerkin (1-0). Subs: C Mackey (0-4) for D Phillips (33); D Brady for A Cole (half-time); C Bradley for E Flanagan (54); G McKiernan for C O’Reilly (59); S Murray for D McVeey (B.C 60); S McCormack for B Magee (63). Subs: C Mackey for D Phillips (33); D Brady for A Cole (half-time); C Bradley for E Flanagan (54); G McKiernan for C O’Reilly (59); S Murray for D McVeey (B.C 60); S McCormack for B Magee (63). Louth: C Lynch; J Bingham, E Carolan, J Craven; S Stewart, B Duffy, A Williams; T Durnin, D Byrne (0-2); D Maguire, A McDonnell (0-1), J McEneaney (0-2); R Burns (0-7, 6 frees, 45), C Grimes, W Woods. Subs: G McSorley for D Byrne (50); T McEneaney for W Woods (50); D Marks for J Craven (55); C Downey (0-1) for J McEneaney (56); C Earley for S Stewart (63). Referee: J Henry (Mayo)