University Limerick power into Fitzgibbon Cup final

University Limerick 4-16 IT Carlow 0-19

University Limerick powered their way into the Fitzgibbon Cup final when they scored goals at crucial times at the Waterford IT sports grounds.

In the opening half there was little between the sides with John McGrath, Ian Galvin and Jason Forde finding the posts for the eventual winners. Mark Russell scored two great points for IT Carlow and Marty Kavanagh and Colin Dunford gave UL much to think about.

A goal by Forde just before the break helped UL into a 1-12 to 0-10 lead. Early in the second half further strikes by Kavanagh, Russell and Richie Leahy reduced the margin to two points but UL hit back with goals from McGrath and Pat Ryan which settled the issue.

Towards the end Jason Forde converted a penalty but that was just the icing on the cake against a luckless IT Carlow side who put in a big performance against a star-studded Limerick outfit.

University of Limerick: D. McCarthy; A. McGuane, C. Cleary, S. Finn; G. Hegarty, B. Heffernan, D. Fitzgerald; T. Kelly (0-2), P. Maher; I. Galvin (0-2), K. O’Brien (0-1), T. Morrissey (0-1); J. McGrath (1-4), J. Forde (2-5, 1 pen, f, 65), B. Murphy (0-1). Subs: R. Lynch for Fitzgerald (26 mins), P. Ryan (1-0) for Murphy (37 mins), M.Mullins for Maher (51 mins), S. Roche for O’Brien (58 mins).

IT Carlow: E. Rowland; S. Reck, K. Hannafin, R. Brown; M. Redmond, J. Doyle, M. Harney; C. Dunford (0-2), R. Leahy (0-2); S.Downey, M. Kavanagh (0-8, 5fs), C. Dwyer; M. Russell (0-3), J. Fagan (0-1), C. Dunbar (0-3). Subs: S. Casey for Downey (48 mins).

Referee: C. McAllister (Cork).