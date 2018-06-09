Ulster under-20 semi-final marred by mass brawl

The Ulster council and CCC will now await the referee’s report from Athletic Grounds

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Armagh beat Tyrone in thr Ulster under-20 semi-final on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Armagh beat Tyrone in thr Ulster under-20 semi-final on Friday night. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Armagh’s 2-22 to 0-24 win over Tyrone in the Ulster under-20 semi-final on Friday night - following two sets of extra-time - should have been remembered for footballing reasons.

Instead, a mass brawl captured on cameras by spectators and shared on social media has dominated the headlines.

An incident that involved a large number of players on both teams resulted in four players being shown red cards, two apiece for Tyrone and Armagh.

Paul Doherty’s last gasp equaliser brought about an extra-time period during which his Tyrone team were outscored 0-6 to 0-2.

Conor O’Neill and Kevin McAlinden secured Armagh’s passage into the Ulster final with late points after play resumed in the Athletic Grounds following the melee.

The Ulster council will now await the referee’s report, which is likely to trigger a review from the Ulster CCC. That will not come before the Ulster Council office opens again on Monday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.