Ulster under-20 semi-final marred by mass brawl

Armagh’s 2-22 to 0-24 win over Tyrone in the Ulster under-20 semi-final on Friday night - following two sets of extra-time - should have been remembered for footballing reasons.

Instead, a mass brawl captured on cameras by spectators and shared on social media has dominated the headlines.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV — Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018

An incident that involved a large number of players on both teams resulted in four players being shown red cards, two apiece for Tyrone and Armagh.

Paul Doherty’s last gasp equaliser brought about an extra-time period during which his Tyrone team were outscored 0-6 to 0-2.

Conor O’Neill and Kevin McAlinden secured Armagh’s passage into the Ulster final with late points after play resumed in the Athletic Grounds following the melee.

The Ulster council will now await the referee’s report, which is likely to trigger a review from the Ulster CCC. That will not come before the Ulster Council office opens again on Monday.