Ulster football final fixed for August 1st but no venue set

This year’s Ulster final has been fixed for Sunday, August 1st but the venue has been left open.

Last year because of the absence of crowds, the final between Donegal and Cavan was staged at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds rather than the traditional venue for the final in Clones.

The schedules were finalised on Thursday night by the Competitions Control Committee of the Ulster Council.

The preliminary round between Down and Donegal will open the championship in Newry on the last weekend in June. At the moment, specific dates for fixtures other than the final have been left subject to confirmation together with starting times.

Meanwhile following Ulster GAA’s consultation with the GAA Covid Advisory Group and Northern Ireland’s department for communities/sport, competitive club GAA games can recommence in Northern Ireland from May 7th, and six days earlier challenge games will be permitted.

ULSTER SFC 2021

Preliminary round: Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler, Saturday June 26th/Sunday 27th; Quarter-finals: Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, July 3rd/4th; Monaghan v Fermanagh, Clones, July 3rd/4th; Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park, July 10th/11th; Derry v Down/Donegal, Celtic Park/Ballybofey, July 10th/11th. Semi-finals: Armagh/Antrim v Monaghan/Fermanagh, Saturday July 17th, venue tbc; Tyrone/Cavan v Down/Donegal/Derry, Sunday July 18th, venue tbc. Final: August 1st.