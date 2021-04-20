Dublin to start 2021 championship against Wicklow or Wexford

Reigning champions Kilkenny have been drawn against Wexford or Laois in this year’s Leinster hurling championship. This raises the prospect of a Wexford-Kilkenny semi-final, a rerun of the 2019 provincial final.

Brian Cody, going into his 23rd season, has led Kilkenny to 16 out of the past 22 provincial championships.

Galway, the second most successful county over that time with three titles since joining Leinster in 2009, were hugely disappointed after losing last year’s final before going on to giving eventual champions Limerick a good tussle in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They face the winners of Dublin and Antrim - back in the MacCarthy Cup for the first time in six years.

Wexford take on Séamus Plunkett’s Laois in the quarter-final. The matches will be played at neutral venues, to be announced shortly.

All-Ireland champions Dublin have been drawn against the winners of Wicklow and Wexford in this year’s Leinster football championship.

Dessie Farrell, going into his second season, is in pursuit of the Dublin’s seventh successive All-Ireland and an eleventh provincial title.

In the first round two well-known managers clash with John Maughan’s Offaly taking on Louth under new manager Mickey Harte, after 18 seasons in charge of Tyrone.

The semi-final draw has yet to be made but last year’s semi-finalists, who are seeded in the quarter-finals, are likely to be favoured going into those matches.

LEINSTER SHC

Quarter-finals: Dublin v Antrim, Wexford v Laois Semi-finals: Kilkenny v Wexford/Laois, Dublin/Antrim v Galway.

LEINSTER SFC

First round: Offaly v Louth, Wicklow v Wexford, Carlow v Longford Quarter-finals: Kildare v Offaly/Louth, Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford, Laois v Westmeath, Meath v Carlow/Longford Semi-finals: draw to be made.