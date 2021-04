Allianz League fixtures: Dates and throw-in times for 2021 season

Dublin will meet Kerry in Thurles on May 23rd due to their losing home advantager for the Allianz Football League after a Covid-19 training breach.

Division 1A of the hurling league will get this year’s national league campaign going when Westmeath welcome Galway and Limerick take on Tipperary on Saturday May 8th.

The following week the football leagues – which are split between north and south this year to minimise travel – will swing into action as defending champions Kerry take on Galway in Tralee.

The following day All-Ireland champions Dublin travel west to face Roscommon.

Cork, Monaghan and Down were all sanctioned alongside Dublin for Covid-19 breaches meaning that Cork will Kildare in Thurles on May 15th, Monaghan will welcome Armagh to Enniskillen the following day and Down will face Meath in the Athletic Grounds, Armagh on May 23rd.

Allianz League fixtures 2021

Saturday May 8th

AHL Division 1A: Westmeath v Galway (Cusack Park, 2pm); Limerick v Tipperary (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30pm)

AHL Division 1B: Dublin v Kilkenny (Parnell Park, 3.30pm)

Sunday, May 9th

AHL Division 1A: Cork v Waterford (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm)

AHL Division 1B: Antrim v Clare (Corrigan Park, 1pm); Wexford v Laois (Wexford Park, 1.45pm)

AHL Division 2A: Kerry v Down (Austin Stack Park, 1pm); Meath v Offaly (Páirc Tailteann, 2pm), Carlow v Wicklow (Cullen Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 2B: Donegal v Roscommon (O’Donnell Park, 2pm), Mayo v Derry (MacHale Park, 3pm).

Saturday, May 15th

AFL Division 1 North: Tyrone v Donegal (Healy Park, 5pm)

AFL Division 1 South: Kerry v Galway (Austin Stack Park, 3pm)

AFL Division 2 North: Mayo v Down (MacHale Park, 2pm)

AFL Division 2 South: Cork v Kildare (Semple Stadium, 3.30pm)

AFL Division 3 North: Longford v Derry (Pearse Park, 5pm); Fermanagh v Cavan (Brewster Park, 7pm)

AFL Division 3 South: Limerick v Tipperary (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5pm)

AFL Division 4 North: Louth v Antrim (Geraldines Club, 3pm)

AFL Division 4 South: Waterford v Carlow (Fraher Field, 7pm)

AHL Division 1A: Tipperary v Cork (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm)

AHL Division 1B: Laois v Dublin (O’Moore Park, 5pm)

AHL Division 2A: Wicklow v Meath (County Grounds, 3pm)

AHL Division 2B: Kildare v Donegal (St Conleth’s Park, 1pm); Roscommon v Mayo (Dr Hyde Park, 2pm)

Sunday, May 16th

AFL Division 1 North: Monaghan v Armagh (Brewster Park, 3pm)

AFL Division 1 South: Roscommon v Dublin (Dr Hyde Park, 1.45pm)

AFL Division 2 North: Meath v Westmeath (Páirc Tailteann, 3.45pm)

AFL Division 2 South: Clare v Laois (Cusack Park, 3.45pm)

AFL Division 3 South: Wicklow v Offaly (County Grounds, 2pm)

AFL Division 4 North: Sligo v Leitrim (Markievicz Park, 3pm)

AHL Division 1A: Waterford v Westmeath (Walsh Park, 1.30pm); Galway v Limerick (Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm)

AHL Division 1B: Clare v Wexford (Cusack Park, 1pm); Kilkenny v Antrim (Nowlan Park, 1.30pm)

AHL Division 1B: Down v Carlow (McKenna Park, 1pm), Offaly v Kerry (O’Connor Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 3A: Armagh v Longford (Athletic Grounds, 1pm); Tyrone v Monaghan (Healy Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 3B: Cavan v Fermanagh (Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm); Leitrim v Louth (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm)

Saturday, May 22nd

AFL Division 1 North: Donegal v Monaghan (MacCumhaill Park, 5pm); Armagh v Tyrone (Athletic Grounds, 7pm)

AFL Division 2 North: Westmeath v Mayo (Cusack Park, 3pm)

AFL Division 2 South: Laois v Cork (O’Moore Park, 7pm)

AFL Division 3 North: Derry v Fermanagh (Derry GAA Centre, 5pm); Cavan v Longford (Kingspan Breffni, 7pm)

AFL Division 3 South: Offaly v Limerick (O’Connor Park, 3pm); Tipperary v Wicklow (Semple Stadium, 4.30pm)

AFL Division 4 South: Wexford v Waterford (Wexford Park, 3pm)

AHL Division 1A: Tipperary v Galway (Semple Stadium, 1.30pm)

AHL Division 1B: Dublin v Antrim (Parnell Park, 5pm)

AHL Division 3A: Longford v Tyrone (Pearse Park, 2pm); Sligo v Armagh (Markievicz Park, 2pm)

Sunday, May 23rd

AFL Division 1 South: Dublin v Kerry (Semple Stadium, 1.45pm); Galway v Roscommon (Pearse Stadium, 2pm)

AFL Division 2 North: Down v Meath (Athletic Grounds, 3..45pm)

AFL Division 2 South: Kildare v Clare (St Conleth’s Park, 2pm)

AFL Division 4 North: Leitrim v Louth (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm); Antrim v Sligo (Corrigan Park, 4pm)

AHL Division 1A: Cork v Westmeath (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm); Waterford v Limerick (Walsh Park, 3.45pm)

AHL Division 1B: Kilkenny v Wexford (Nowlan Park, 2pm); Laois v Clare (O’Moore Park, 3pm)

AHL Division 2A: Kerry v Meath (Austin Stack Park, 1pm); Carlow v Offaly (Cullen Park, 2pm); Wicklow v Down (County Grounds, 2pm)

AHL Division 2B: Donegal v Mayo (O’Donnell Park, 2pm); Kildare v Derry (Newbridge, 4pm)

AHL Division 3B: Louth v Cavan (Darvar, 2pm); Fermanagh v Leitrim (Brewster Park, 2pm)

Saturday, May 29th

AFL Division 1 North: Armagh v Donegal (Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm); Tyrone v Monaghan (Healy Park, 7.30pm)

AFL Division 3 North: Cavan v Derry (Kingspan Breffni, 3pm); Fermanagh v Longford (Brewster Park, 3pm)

AFL Division 3 South: Wicklow v Limerick (County Grounds, 3pm); Offaly v Tipperary (O’Connor Park, 3pm)

AFL Division 4 South: Carlow v Wexford (Cullen Park, 5pm)

AHL Division 3A: Sligo v Longford (Markievicz Park, 3pm)

Sunday, May 30th

AFL Division 1 South: Galway v Dublin (St Jarlath’s Park, 3.45pm); Roscommon v Kerry (Dr Hyde Park, 3.45pm)

AFL Division 2 North: Westmeath v Down (Cusack Park, 1.45pm); Mayo v Meath (MacHale Park, 1.45pm)

AFL Division 2 South: Clare v Cork (Cusack Park, 1.45pm); Laois v Kildare (O’Moore Park, 1.45pm)

AFL Division 4 North: Antrim v Leitrim (Corrigan Park, 3pm); Louth v Sligo (Geraldines Club, 3pm)

AHL Division 3A: Monaghan v Armagh (Grattan Park, 2pm)

Saturday, June 5th

AHL Division 1A: Limerick v Cork (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm)

AHL Division 1B: Antrim v Wexford (Corrigan Park, 3pm); Dublin v Clare (Parnell Park, 5.15pm)

AHL Division 2A: Kerry v Wicklow (Austin Stack Park, 4pm)

Sunday, June 6th

AHL Divison 1A: Westmeath v Tipperary (Cusack Park, 2pm); Galway v Waterford (Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm)

AHL Division 1B: Kilkenny v Laois (Nowlan Park, 1.45pm)

AHL Division 2A: Meath v Carlow (Páirc Tailteann, 2pm); Offaly v Down (St Brendan’s Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 2B: Derry v Donegal (Celtic Park, 2pm); Roscommon v Kildare (Dr Hyde Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 3B: Louth v Fermanagh (Darver, 2pm); Leitrim v Cavan (Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm)

Saturday, June 12th

AHL Division 1B: Clare v Kilkenny (Cusack Park, 3pm); Antrim v Laois (Corrigan Park, 3pm); Wexford v Dublin (Wexford Park, 3pm)

AHL Division 2B: Derry v Roscommon (Celtic Park, 2pm); Mayo v Kildare (Machale Park, 2pm)

AHL Division 3A: Longford v Monaghan (Pearse Park, 2pm); Tyrone v Sligo (Healy Park (2pm)

Sunday, June 13th

AHL Division 1A: Westmeath v Limerick (Cusack Park, 1.45pm); Cork v Galway (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm); Waterford v Tipperary (Walsh Park, 1.45pm)

AHL Division 2A: Down v Meath (McKenna Park, 1pm); Carlow v Kerry (Cullen Park, 1pm); Wicklow v Offaly (County Grounds, 1pm)

Saturday, June 19th

AHL Division 3A: Armagh v Tyrone (Athletic Grounds, 2pm); Monaghan v Sligo (Grattan Park, 2pm)