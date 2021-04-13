Draws for provincial championships spread over two days

The draws for the GAA’s 2021 provincial football and hurling championships next Monday and Tuesday

The Munster football and hurling draws will take place on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show on Monday April 19th, at 7.30am and 8.30am respectively.

Then, later that same day, the Connacht football draw will be televised on the 6.01pm News on RTÉ 1.

The Leinster football and hurling draws take place on Morning Ireland on Tuesday April 20th, at 7.30am and 8.30am respectively.

While the Ulster football draw will take place later that evening on the 6.01pm News.