Tipperary march into Munster U-21 final

Tipperary 1-22 Limerick 1-13

Tipperary will get their chance for a first Munster U-21 title since 2010 after Mark Kehoe scored five points from play as they saw off reigning champions Limerick.

Liam Cahill’s side were completely dominant and held a 0-13 to 0-5 lead at half-time. David Gleeson scored a second half goal to seal the win before Limerick’s a fight back finally arrived at Semple Stadium.

But it was far too late and Limerick captain Kyle Hayes was sent-off before Kevin Howard scored a consolatory goal.

Kehoe and Jake Morris accounted for seven points between them in the first half. But Limerick could have got back into the game if Barry Murphy didn’t hit the crossbar with his penalty.

However Tipperary held on to take an eight-point lead into the second half and Gleeson’s goal in the 39th minute secured victory in impressive fashion over the All-Ireland holders.

Tipperary: C Barrett; P Campion, B McGrath (0-3, 0-3 frees), K O’Dwyer; C Flanagan, P Cadell, D Quirke; G Browne (0-2), C English (0-3); J Morris (0-3), P Feehan, J Cahill (0-1); D Gleeson (1-0), M Kehoe (0-5), L Fairbrother (0-3, 0-3 frees). Subs: C Darcy (0-1) for Fairbrother (51 mins), C Morgan for Quirke (53 mins), D Woods (0-1) for Gleeson (56 mins), C Stakelum for Cahill (58 mins), M Purcell for Flanagan (61 mins).

Limerick: J Power; B Timmons, J Adams, J Flynn; W O’Meara (0-1), K Hayes, T Grimes; P O’Loughlin (0-2, 0-2 frees), M Mackey; B Ryan (0-1), B Murphy (0-4, 0-3 frees), C Boylan (0-1); P Casey (0-1, 0-1 frees), S Flanagan, M O’Dwyer. Subs: D O’Connell for O’Dwyer (half-time), O O’Reilly (0-1) for Flanagan (42 mins), M Houlihan (0-2, 0-2 frees) for Ryan (43 mins), K Howard (1-0) for Mackey (48 mins), B O’Grady for Murphy (52 mins).

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare).